What is Audrey and Jeremy Roloff’s 2021 net worth? Little People, Big World fans are curious to know how much money the couple has, especially with three little ones at home. They have a four-year-old daughter, Ember, a one-year-old son, Bode, and a newborn baby, too. As we reported, Jeremy and Audrey recently welcomed their third baby to the world! Radley Knight made his social media debut this week, and fans are already obsessed with the new addition.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 11 DAYS AGO