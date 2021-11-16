ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man dies after being struck by car in Morristown

By Melanie Vásquez Russell
 6 days ago

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A 43-year-old man has died after being struck by a car while crossing a roadway last week.

According to Morristown Police, on Thursday, Nov. 11 the driver of a 2010 Toyota Camry was traveling south along South Cumberland Street and made a left turn onto Algonquin when they struck a pedestrian, identified as Norman Boatman, as he was crossing the roadway.

Boatman had been crossing the roadway where there isn’t a crosswalk. He had initially been taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for serious bodily injuries but later died.

The driver, a 19-year-old woman, is not facing any charges or traffic violations stemming from the incident.

