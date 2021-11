Thor is prepared to take on new realms. An industry source confirmed that Noah Syndergaard and the Angels have reached agreement on a deal, pending a physical, that ESPN reports to be for $21 million over one year. The physical examination in this instance obviously will be more than a formality given the right elbow difficulties that plagued the 29-year-old over the past two seasons, and no matter what, Syndergaard figures to determine his fate by Wednesday’s deadline to accept the Mets’ one-year, $18.4 million qualifying offer.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO