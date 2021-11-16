Looking for a new asymmetrical online multiplayer take on the Dragon Ball franchise? The Bandai Namco team have your back with DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS. Announced and unveiled by Bandai Namco, DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS is a new asymmetrical online multiplayer game – one that is set to be released on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and PC in 2022. And if that already gets your interest levels rising, you’ll be glad to know that more details in regards a closed beta test on PC will be shared soon.
