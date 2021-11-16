The Breakers announced

The Dragon Ball series is in no short supply of video games. Adaptations of the popular anime/manga series typically take the form of either fighting games or RPGs, but the upcoming Dragon Ball: The Breakers looks to take things in a more unexpected direction, to say the least. The game is an asymmetrical multiplayer game akin to Dead by Daylight that challenges seven players to survive against one of the Dragon Ball franchise’s all-powerful villains. Unfortunately, it’s not quite clear when you’ll be able to put your survival skills to the test.

COMICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO