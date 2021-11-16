Four chased and detained in Chetumal after attempting to murder two others

On August 28, 2021, at approximately 12:25 a.m., Southeast District patrol officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of Bank Street to investigate a reported shooting. When officers arrived at the location, they observed a 52-year-old woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to the temple and forearm. Medics were summoned to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital. The victim told investigators that she was approached by a male suspect who wanted her purse and shot her. After shooting the victim, the suspect fled the area in a vehicle that was waiting nearby.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 26 DAYS AGO