ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Upgrade Your Office Lighting with These Doorbuster Deals

By Entrepreneur Store
Times Union
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs an entrepreneur, you likely consider every little detail when it comes to your business. You're always on the lookout for new productivity hacks and ways to get an edge on the competition. But while you were thinking about that, how much did you think about light?. Probably not...

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Kitchn

The Surprising Piece of Furniture from Your Grandparents’ House That’s Coming Back in Style

China cabinets are one of those things that remind some young adults of their grandparents’ only-for-show parlors or their parents’ dining rooms they maybe ate in once or twice a year growing up. They’re pieces of furniture that, along with huge dining room tables and hulking entertainment centers, don’t feel especially relevant to living in smaller spaces or more modern times. Millennials don’t throw formal dinner parties the same way that older generations did, but that, of course, doesn’t mean at-home entertaining isn’t happening at all. People just do it in a way that fits their current reality, meaning no need for a lavish 12-person china set… or the china cabinet to put it in.
INTERIOR DESIGN
abc27 News

Best rustic Christmas decor

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which rustic Christmas decor is best?  Modern minimalist designs have their appeal, but rustic Christmas decor has a charm other styles can’t match. You can easily incorporate a rustic look throughout the year, but at Christmastime, it really shines. On shivering winter nights, there’s nothing better […]
HOME & GARDEN
SPY

Walmart Started Black Friday Early! Get DNA Kits for $60, Chromebooks for $130, and Doorbuster TV Deals

Table of Contents Best of the Best… Apple Watch Series 6 GPS Home & Kitchen Deals… Top Tech Deals at Walmart… Beauty & Grooming Deals at Walmart… Deals on Toys and Games at Walmart… We’ve got good news! As of November 3, Walmart has officially launched its Black Friday 2021 sale, and new sales just dropped on Friday, November 19. To encourage shoppers to avoid shipping delays, stores like Walmart are hosting huge early Black Friday deals, and there are tons of discounts and doorbuster deals already live on the Walmart website.  SPY has created an internal list of the best Black Friday deals at Walmart (and...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Remote Control#Doorbuster#Productivity#Lamp Depot
Domaine

14 Stone Kitchen Backsplash Ideas That Really Rock

Considering a stone kitchen backsplash? First of all, good choice. They’re beautiful, timeless, and add a ton of character to any kitchen. In selecting, there are two very different aesthetic routes you can choose from: rough, textured stacked stones that create a rustic, organic look, or sleek, modern stone backsplashes, like quartzite or marble.
HOME & GARDEN
WAVY News 10

Up Your Outdoor Lighting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – When you’re looking to take your outdoor space to the next level, you may want to consider what outdoor lighting can do. Micah Miller from Easton Outdoors joined us with some information and a new deal for customers. Easton Outdoors. Current promotion: 16-foot circle patio with...
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Life Hacks
rimonthly.com

Lighting Your Way

Backed by more than thirty years in the design/lighting industry, Marie Mancini, co-owner of Mancini Fine Lighting and Design in East Greenwich, can fully attest that the right light fixtures have the ability to completely transform the look, feel and function of a home. She also appreciates the fact that close collaboration with clients—from homeowners and designers to builders and architects—is just as paramount. “We pride ourselves on offering very personalized service, be it a renovation or a new construction, to determine how each space is going to be used,” she says. “We visit the property with the homeowners and then we help and guide them through the lighting design and decorative selection process, so the final outcome suits their personal aesthetic and unique needs.”
EAST GREENWICH, RI
T3.com

Huge Black Friday deal lets you light your home for less with motion sensor LEDs

T3 knows a thing or two about smart home devices, especially when it comes down to keeping your home well-lit and easily navigatable in the dark. In fact, we love all things smarts. Whether that's discounted Amazon Echo Speakers in our Black Friday deals or a range of the best smart speakers – there's something for everyone's home.
ELECTRONICS
rismedia.com

6 Luxury Upgrades for Your Home Theater

Sound quality is one of the most important aspects of a home theater. While watching, everyone in the room should hear a balanced sound. Watching a movie with the lights off can significantly affect the movie-watching experience. Hide the AV Equipment. These components can be installed in-wall and in-ceiling, or...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Real Simple

How to Upgrade Your Guest Room for the Holidays

If you're dusting off your guest room for the first time in a while, you might want to make a few upgrades to help make it warm and welcoming for people who visit. Simply host Haley Cairo has a few ideas to help you wow your guests with a few strategic new touches.
INTERIOR DESIGN
KTBS

Hanging your holiday lights with care

From Christmas trees and Hanukkah menorahs to fireplaces and porch pirates, there are risks to the holiday season that we'd all like to avoid. Bailey Carson, a home care expert at Angi, is here to talk about how to protect your home and your family without sacrificing the joy and decor of the season.
HOME & GARDEN
KRON4

Best ring light for the office

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Unless your office is in front of a large window, your lighting might not be ideal for video conference calls, particularly if you work from home. Lamps and overhead lights only shine in one direction, which can create undesirable shadows on your face. To give your skin an even tone, you’ll need a ring light.
ELECTRONICS
MySanAntonio

Master Google Analytics with this Pre-Black Friday Doorbuster deal

Whether you own your own business, work in the marketing field, or are simply hoping to make your resume as strong as possible for potential employers, keeping up with the latest Google programs is absolutely essential to commerce these days. With that being said, it can also definitely be difficult to ensure that you are on top of all the latest market trends for your business or brand.
COMPUTERS
MySanAntonio

Upgrade Your Webcam with This Seamless Background Adjuster

One of the prevailing takeaways from the Covid-19 pandemic has been that remote work is here to stay. The internet makes it easier than ever for teams to collaborate with one another no matter where everyone is based, giving people greater freedom of choice without sacrificing a company's productivity. However, video conferencing still can't quite match up with a good old fashioned in-person meeting.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The Best Outdoor Christmas Lights for Bringing Holiday Cheer to Your Yard

When it comes to recognizable differences signaling the onset of the festive season, there’s surely no better indicator than the appearance of outdoor Christmas lights. Think about it. Few occasions bring on the festive feeling better than returning home in the dark to a street filled with the best outdoor Christmas lights, whether that’s eave-mounted, multicolored lights, a twinkling reindeer or even a lit-up Santa making his way to the chimney. There’s a lot of scope when choosing the best outdoor Christmas lights for your home. While some people believe the more, the merrier, others prefer a more tailored feel with...
LIFESTYLE
Android Central

Perfect your holiday lighting with this deal on C by GE smart bulbs

Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to pick up some fantastic smart lights for your home. With this deal on some of the best smart lights from C by GE, you can update your lighting and go hands-free with holiday lighting. With a rainbow of colors and the perfect white tones at your figertips, you'll be able to get just the right moode with these bulbs.
ELECTRONICS
New Haven Register

10 Doorbuster Deals on Software for Entrepreneurs

Every business needs technology to survive in the digital age. But the tech that can help your business run more securely and efficiently can also cut into your bottom line. That's why we've rounded up some great apps and softwares that are all on sale at pre-Black Friday prices for a limited time. Shop now and save an extra 30 percent at checkout when you use code APPS30.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy