Upgrade Your Office Lighting with These Doorbuster Deals

Backed by more than thirty years in the design/lighting industry, Marie Mancini, co-owner of Mancini Fine Lighting and Design in East Greenwich, can fully attest that the right light fixtures have the ability to completely transform the look, feel and function of a home. She also appreciates the fact that close collaboration with clients—from homeowners and designers to builders and architects—is just as paramount. “We pride ourselves on offering very personalized service, be it a renovation or a new construction, to determine how each space is going to be used,” she says. “We visit the property with the homeowners and then we help and guide them through the lighting design and decorative selection process, so the final outcome suits their personal aesthetic and unique needs.”

EAST GREENWICH, RI ・ 13 DAYS AGO