Mar-A-Lago Trespasser Deported To China

The U.S. and China have struck a deal to make life a little easier for each other’s journalists. A spokesperson for China’s foreign ministry hailed the agreement as a “hard-won achievement” in an announcement in the China Daily ahead of a virtual summit between President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, the Associated Press reports. Long a source of tensions between the two countries, media relations between China and the U.S. deteriorated even further in early 2020 as China expelled American journalists in retaliation for the then-Trump administration limiting press access to Chinese media. Now, both sides have promised to take a step back, with the U.S. vowing to issue visas to Chinese journalists who are “eligible for the visa under U.S. law” and to extend the validity period of visas to one year, according to the AP. China has similarly agreed to extend the duration of visas from 90 days to one year.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 6 DAYS AGO