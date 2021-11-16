ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mar-A-Lago Trespasser Deported To China

Cover picture for the articlePALM BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — More than two years after serving her sentence, a Chinese businesswoman convicted of trespassing at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club was deported to China over the weekend. Yujing Zhang was turned over to immigration officials in December 2019 after serving her eight-month sentence....

TheDailyBeast

China, U.S. Say They Will Stop Deporting Each Other’s Journalists

The U.S. and China have struck a deal to make life a little easier for each other’s journalists. A spokesperson for China’s foreign ministry hailed the agreement as a “hard-won achievement” in an announcement in the China Daily ahead of a virtual summit between President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, the Associated Press reports. Long a source of tensions between the two countries, media relations between China and the U.S. deteriorated even further in early 2020 as China expelled American journalists in retaliation for the then-Trump administration limiting press access to Chinese media. Now, both sides have promised to take a step back, with the U.S. vowing to issue visas to Chinese journalists who are “eligible for the visa under U.S. law” and to extend the validity period of visas to one year, according to the AP. China has similarly agreed to extend the duration of visas from 90 days to one year.
Reuters

U.S. warns China after South China Sea standoff with Philippines

WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday called Chinese actions in using water cannon against Philippine resupply boats in the South China Sea "dangerous, provocative, and unjustified," and warned that an armed attack on Philippine vessels would invoke U.S. mutual defense commitments. State Department spokesman Ned Price...
Washington Post

The news about Trump’s potential legal troubles reminds us why we need BBB

As President Biden and Democrats continue pushing for passage of the Build Back Better bill, one of their biggest goals is to show — both with the services it funds and the ways it pays for them — that government can work. And a key part of “working” is to make our system more fair.
Newsweek

'I Can't Afford a Big Frontal Attack on the President,' Mitch McConnell Confided

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. On Monday, November 23, Attorney General William Barr met with President Trump in the Oval Office, the first time the two had met or even spoken since mid-October. He had been one of Trump's most loyal cabinet members and an unquestioned conservative.
Axios

Migrants freezing to death on EU frontier

Migrants are "dying in the snow" along the Belarus-Poland border, caught in freezing temperatures between hostile border guards from both countries and cut off from lifesaving aid, Stefan Lehmeier of the International Rescue Committee told Axios. Context: Lehmeier spoke by phone with Axios Monday, immediately after helping to administer first...
crossroadstoday.com

Trump-backed Parnell loses custody battle, suspends campaign

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Sean Parnell, the candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, on Monday suspended his campaign after he lost a court fight over custody of his three children in which the judge said he believed allegations of abuse by Parnell’s estranged wife.
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell files legal claim with United Nations over her treatment in jail days before her trial is due to begin

Ghislaine Maxwell’s family has filed a legal claim with the United Nations to try and get her released from prison ahead of her pending sex trafficking trial.Judges have denied Ms Maxwell bail on at least four occasions amid her complaints about the conditions she is kept in at a New York prison.The petition to the the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention was filed by international criminal lawyers François Zimeray and Jessica Finelle on behalf of Ms Maxwell’s three sisters and three brothers, according to The New York Post.The lawyers state that Ms Maxwell’s conditions inside the Metropolitan...
Fox News

PolitiFact gives Jen Psaki 'false' rating over claim 'no economist' believes Biden agenda will fuel inflation

PolitiFact is pushing back against White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki about her claim painting a rosier picture about President Biden's spending agenda among economists. During a press briefing last week, Psaki rejected concerns that Biden's $1.75 trillion Build Back Better bill would contribute to the ongoing inflation crisis, telling reporters, "no economist out there is projecting that this will have a negative impact on inflation."
