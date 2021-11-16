ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Xbox adds an extra 76 classic games to Game Pass

By Gemma Ryles
Trusted Reviews
Trusted Reviews
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I05fO_0cyH1xUF00

Xbox is bringing the gift of backwards compatibility for its birthday as it adds another 76 classic games to the Game Pass roster.

While both next-gen consoles are trying out backwards compatibility in some capacity, Xbox is taking it a step further, as you can play games from the Xbox 360 and original Xbox on the new Series X and Series S.

And to celebrate 20 years of Xbox, Microsoft is once again updating the catalogue with 76 new titles in the backwards compatibility library. Some of the games included are Skate 2, Dead or Alive Ultimate and Viva Piñata: Party Animals.

The games are selected through the suggestions of fans, as the compatibility program leads at Xbox claimed that the positive feedback and requests of specific titles help the team and the original creators to preserve older games.

Microsoft also came out around two years ago to claim that the company had no more plans to add any additional Xbox or Xbox 360 titles to the catalogue, so it’s good to know that there was a change of heart as the company neared the Xbox’s 20th birthday.

Luckily, going back to play older games doesn’t necessarily mean you need to put up with old school graphics. All of the original Xbox or Xbox 360 games that are added today will support Auto HDR, with the original Xbox games also getting a resolution increase.

Anyone who is using an Xbox One X – or the Series X – will also see a 4x resolution increase on any original games that have been added. The Xbox Series S will see an increase by 3x, while the Xbox One and Xbox One S will get the smallest resolution increase, by just 2x.

Out of the 76 new titles, 11 of them will be getting an FFS Boost, which will double the frame rate up to 60fps. Some already existing backwards compatible games will also be treated to this, with games like Fallout 3, Fallout: New Vegas and the entire Gears of War franchise being some of the lucky few.

Check out the list below that tells you every new game that will be added to Game Pass on the Xbox.

50 Cent: Blood on the Sand

Aces of the Galaxy

Advent Rising

Adventure Time: The Secret of the Nameless Kingdom

Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? Make the Grade

Avatar: The Last Airbender – The Burning Earth

50 Cent: Blood on the Sand

Aces of the Galaxy

Advent Rising

Adventure Time: The Secret of the Nameless Kingdom

Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? Make the Grade

Avatar: The Last Airbender – The Burning Earth

Bankshot Billiards 2

Beautiful Katamari

Binary Domain

Black College Football Xperience: Doug Williams Ed

Cloning Clyde

Conan

Darwinia+

Dead or Alive Ultimate

Dead or Alive 3

Dead or Alive 4

Death by Cube

Disney Universe

Disney’s Chicken Little

Elements of Destruction

F.E.A.R.

F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin

F.E.A.R. 3

F.E.A.R. Files

The First Templar

Gladius

Gunvalkyrie

Islands of Wakfu

Lego The Lord of the Rings

Manhunt

Max Payne

Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne

Max Payne 3

Mini Ninjas

Mortal Kombat

Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe

MX vs. ATV Alive

MX vs. ATV Untamed

NIER

Novadrome

Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee

Onechanbara: Bikini Samurai Squad

Otogi: Myth of Demons

Otogi 2: Immortal Warriors

The Outfit

Outpost Kaloki X

Quake Arena Arcade

R.A.W. – Realms of Ancient War

Red Dead Revolver

Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City

Ridge Racer 6

Rio

Risen

Risen 2: Dark Waters

Rock of Ages

Sacred 2: Fallen Angel

Scramble

Screwjumper!

Secret Weapons Over Normandy

Skate 2

SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam!

SpongeBob’s Truth or Square

Star Wars Starfighter: Special Edition

Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast

Switchball

Thrillville

Thrillville: Off the Rails

Time {ilot

TimeSplitters 2

TimeSplitters: Future Perfect

Toy Story Mania!

Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgment

Viva Piñata: Party Animals

Warlords

Comments / 0

Related
Trusted Reviews

Forza Horizon 5 breaks new ground with in-game sign language

The forthcoming Forza Horizon 5 will be the first major video game to incorporate a sign language interpreter for cut scenes; a major milestone for Microsoft’s ever-improving accessibility features. Playground Games, which is in charge of the development, says there’ll be picture-in-picture American Sign Language and British Sign Language options...
VIDEO GAMES
Trusted Reviews

PUBG New State rolls out on mobile

One of the most hotly anticipated mobile games of recent times, PUBG New State, has launched. PUBG New State is now available to download for free on iOS and Android, though the mad rush to download and play the game is causing some initial connection issues. The game can be...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Adds One of the Most Controversial Games of All Time

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate have three new games, including a game that's simultaneously both one of the best and one of the most controversial games of all time. If you haven't booted up your Xbox or PC and peeped the Xbox Game Pass library since yesterday, you'll be happy to know it now features the following three games: Dicey Dungeons, One Step From Eden, and GTA San Andreas, the latter addition courtesy of the GTA Trilogy Remastered, and, of course, the game referenced above.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox One#Classic Games#Xbox 360#Xbox Series X#Skate 2
purexbox.com

Unpacking Is Impressing A Lot Of Xbox Game Pass Players

Unpacking was a brand-new release on Xbox Game Pass last week, and while it hasn't exactly caught fire with the masses, those who have checked it out seem to be loving what they're playing. On the outside, the premise of Unpacking seems fairly straightforward - you unbox packages and place...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Magazine

Xbox Game Pass for PC to Swap Locked System for Open Game Folders

Microsoft is opening up Xbox Game Pass for the PC to make it easy to mod files and install games wherever you’d like. For now, the company is testing the change with beta users in the Xbox Insiders program. But the approach nixes Microsoft’s old system of storing the games in a locked, encrypted folder on your PC's storage drive.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Dicey Dungeons Hitting Xbox Game Pass on Console

Dicey Dungeons has been out for two years on Steam and for a bit under a year on the Switch. Today, it was announced that Terry Cavanaugh’s much-beloved game would be coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series consoles. But that’s not all – it will be coming to them on Game Pass as well. This is a fantastic game for the service as it’s great for either pick up and play sessions or more involved one – but for anyone who will be playing Forza Horizon 5 from morning until night, take a few breaks and enjoy Dicey Dungeons as well. There’s nothing else quite like it on the market and it should be exposed to a whole new fanbase thanks to Game Pass.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Xbox Game Pass for PC to Allow Users to Install Games Anywhere on their PC

Microsoft are testing installing games from Xbox Game Pass for PC into any folder on a PC, opening up more chances for modding. The news was initially reported by The Verge, according to “sources familiar with Microsoft’s plans” that testing was being conducted on either Xbox Game Pass for PC or the Microsoft Store. They also note the freedom to install a game anywhere on a PC would open up more opportunities for modding; as well as freely backup and move games as needed (as with Steam) should you need to reinstall Windows.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
gamepur.com

The Gunk is launching December 16 on Xbox Game Pass

After over a year since its announcement, Microsoft-exclusive The Gunk finally has a release date — December 16. Like many Xbox exclusives, it will also be available on Game Pass at launch. The news comes from the Thunderful World showcase, hosted by the legendary Mark Hamill. The stylish new game...
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

What Game Is The Xbox Game Pass Twitter Teasing?

Xbox Game Pass is Microsoft's Netflix-like video game subscription service and its library continues to grow with each passing month. This November alone, the service is gaining Forza Horizon 5, It Takes Two, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition, and more. However, the usual monthly announcement of Xbox Game Pass titles isn't always the only slew of games we learn are coming to the service.
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Is Skyrim Anniversary Edition coming to Xbox Game Pass?

With the arrival of the Skyrim Aniversary Edition, we're left with one huge question. Will it come to Xbox Game Pass along with the rest of the Bethesda back catalogue?. Ever since the acquisition of Bethesda by Microsoft, we're seen plenty of titles joining Game Pass including the Skyrim Special Edition. The additional content available in the Anniversary Edition comes at a cost for owners of the Special Edition but what about Game Pass subscribers?
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Classic games re-added to Xbox marketplace ahead of 20th anniversary

Max Payne, Red Dead Revolver, Manhunt, and more have been added to Xbox marketplace ahead of the 20th anniversary next week. The 20th anniversary of Xbox festivities will kick off on Monday, November 15, 2021, and Microsoft likely has some surprises up their sleeves. However, one of their surprises may already have leaked ahead of time thanks to some eagle-eyed Twitter users. Microsoft has quietly added some retro classics to the Xbox marketplace ahead of the anniversary.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Xbox News: Forza Horizon 5 Available Now with Xbox Game Pass

Forza Horizon 5 is available today on Xbox consoles, PC on Windows and Steam, and Xbox Game Pass including console, PC and Cloud Gaming (Beta). To celebrate Forza Horizon 5 being available now with Xbox Game Pass, we partnered with Mexico native and F1 driver Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez to create a new challenge showcasing all the open world of Mexico has to offer.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Xbox Game Pass was almost a complete disaster

Xbox Game Pass is often touted as one of the best deals in gaming. And if you own an Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One or a gaming PC, the subscription service that lets you download and fully play its library of games is almost too good to pass up. But...
FIFA
Trusted Reviews

Trusted Reviews

1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy. We do this by employing experienced expert reviewers, who thoroughly test everything they recommend, to explain what’s best for most people. It’s that simple. Today, our team assesses over 1,000 products a year, making us one of the most influential reviews websites. Earning our audience’s trust is central to what we do – it’s in our name after all

 https://www.trustedreviews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy