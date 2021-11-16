Xbox adds an extra 76 classic games to Game Pass
Xbox is bringing the gift of backwards compatibility for its birthday as it adds another 76 classic games to the Game Pass roster.
While both next-gen consoles are trying out backwards compatibility in some capacity, Xbox is taking it a step further, as you can play games from the Xbox 360 and original Xbox on the new Series X and Series S.
And to celebrate 20 years of Xbox, Microsoft is once again updating the catalogue with 76 new titles in the backwards compatibility library. Some of the games included are Skate 2, Dead or Alive Ultimate and Viva Piñata: Party Animals.
The games are selected through the suggestions of fans, as the compatibility program leads at Xbox claimed that the positive feedback and requests of specific titles help the team and the original creators to preserve older games.
Microsoft also came out around two years ago to claim that the company had no more plans to add any additional Xbox or Xbox 360 titles to the catalogue, so it’s good to know that there was a change of heart as the company neared the Xbox’s 20th birthday.
Luckily, going back to play older games doesn’t necessarily mean you need to put up with old school graphics. All of the original Xbox or Xbox 360 games that are added today will support Auto HDR, with the original Xbox games also getting a resolution increase.
Anyone who is using an Xbox One X – or the Series X – will also see a 4x resolution increase on any original games that have been added. The Xbox Series S will see an increase by 3x, while the Xbox One and Xbox One S will get the smallest resolution increase, by just 2x.
Out of the 76 new titles, 11 of them will be getting an FFS Boost, which will double the frame rate up to 60fps. Some already existing backwards compatible games will also be treated to this, with games like Fallout 3, Fallout: New Vegas and the entire Gears of War franchise being some of the lucky few.
Check out the list below that tells you every new game that will be added to Game Pass on the Xbox.
50 Cent: Blood on the Sand
Aces of the Galaxy
Advent Rising
Adventure Time: The Secret of the Nameless Kingdom
Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? Make the Grade
Avatar: The Last Airbender – The Burning Earth
50 Cent: Blood on the Sand
Aces of the Galaxy
Advent Rising
Adventure Time: The Secret of the Nameless Kingdom
Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? Make the Grade
Avatar: The Last Airbender – The Burning Earth
Bankshot Billiards 2
Beautiful Katamari
Binary Domain
Black College Football Xperience: Doug Williams Ed
Cloning Clyde
Conan
Darwinia+
Dead or Alive Ultimate
Dead or Alive 3
Dead or Alive 4
Death by Cube
Disney Universe
Disney’s Chicken Little
Elements of Destruction
F.E.A.R.
F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin
F.E.A.R. 3
F.E.A.R. Files
The First Templar
Gladius
Gunvalkyrie
Islands of Wakfu
Lego The Lord of the Rings
Manhunt
Max Payne
Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne
Max Payne 3
Mini Ninjas
Mortal Kombat
Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe
MX vs. ATV Alive
MX vs. ATV Untamed
NIER
Novadrome
Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee
Onechanbara: Bikini Samurai Squad
Otogi: Myth of Demons
Otogi 2: Immortal Warriors
The Outfit
Outpost Kaloki X
Quake Arena Arcade
R.A.W. – Realms of Ancient War
Red Dead Revolver
Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City
Ridge Racer 6
Rio
Risen
Risen 2: Dark Waters
Rock of Ages
Sacred 2: Fallen Angel
Scramble
Screwjumper!
Secret Weapons Over Normandy
Skate 2
SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam!
SpongeBob’s Truth or Square
Star Wars Starfighter: Special Edition
Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith
Star Wars: The Clone Wars
Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast
Switchball
Thrillville
Thrillville: Off the Rails
Time {ilot
TimeSplitters 2
TimeSplitters: Future Perfect
Toy Story Mania!
Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgment
Viva Piñata: Party Animals
Warlords
Comments / 0