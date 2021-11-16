ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Journalist Danny Fenster Reunites with Family in New York

By Allan Lengel
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetroit journalist Danny Fenster, who was released Monday after nearly six months in a Myanmar prison, reunited with his family in New York Tuesday morning. He hugged his parents and brother outside the TWA Hotel at John F. Kennedy Airport before a press conference. "It's a day I've been...

abc17news.com

American journalist Danny Fenster sentenced to 11 years in prison in Myanmar

A military court in Myanmar has sentenced American journalist Danny Fenster to 11 years in prison, his lawyer said on Friday. Fenster, a 37-year-old from Detroit, Michigan, has been detained in Myanmar for more than five months. He has been denied bail and held in Insein Prison, in the country’s biggest city, Yangon, since his May 24 arrest.
thefocus.news

Who is Danny Fenster's wife Juliana as journalist released from Myanmar?

After being arrested in Myanmar in May, journalist Danny Fenster is finally on his way back to the US thanks to campaigns by his wife and family. US journalist Danny Fenster has been released from prison in Myanmar days after he was sentenced to 11 years by a military court.
Detroit News

Danny Fenster arrives in New York; Richardson discusses efforts to free him

Metro Detroit journalist Danny Fenster returned to the United States on Tuesday, a day after he was freed from imprisonment in military-ruled Myanmar with the help of former United Nations ambassador Bill Richardson. At a press conference at John F. Kennedy airport in New York, Fenster described his experience spending...
Metro Detroit Sees Covid Breakthroughs Despite Booster Shots

Metro Detroit is beginning to see breakthrough Covid cases in individuals who have had Covid booster shots, though the state hasn't compiled precise numbers. Dr. Dennis Cunningham, medical director of infection control and prevention for the Henry Ford Health System, says his eight-hospital network has seen "a few" breakthroughs in triple-vaccinated patients.
'The Week That Was:' Joe Biden ogles Hummer in Detroit visit

Host Saeed Khan chats with attorney Joel Sklar, Deadline Detroit columnist Greg Bowens and Deadline staffers Nancy Derringer and Allan Lengel. They talk about the release of Detroit journalist Danny Fenster, President Joe Biden's Detroit visit and his ogling of an electric Hummer, the city of Ann Arbor's requirements for feminine products in rest rooms, bathroom readings and many nominees for "Schmuck of the Week."
