Henrico County, VA

Henrico News Minute – Nov. 16, 2021

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 7 days ago

State and local officials are taking a closer look at the Chickahominy River watershed in Eastern Henrico after apparent high levels of certain chemicals were detected; new COVID-19 cases in Henrico schools rise just slightly; a statewide essay contest for high school girls opens.

Henrico Citizen

Business in brief – Nov. 22, 2021

The following hospitals in Henrico County recently were awarded an ‘A’ from The Leapfrog Group’s fall 2021 Hospital Safety Grade: Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital and HCA Virginia Health System’s Henrico Doctors’ Hospital and Parham Doctors’ Hospital. This national distinction recognizes hospital achievements in providing safer health care. The Safety Grade assigns a letter grade to more than 2,600 hospitals across the country based on more than thirty national performance measures on preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections, and other systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm to patients in their care. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Enrollment in Henrico’s public schools continues to slump

Enrollment in Henrico Schools took a nosedive last year as the COVID-19 pandemic caused monumental disruptions to education. In September, schools fully reopened and welcomed students back — most of whom hadn’t been inside of a school building in more than 500 days. School officials projected enrollment to bounce back and surpass the pre-pandemic enrollment of fall 2019.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

A mission of HOPE

Ollie Harvey started giving back to the community 30 years ago, when she was a single mother living in Richmond’s Fairfield Court public housing. Her desire to help others later blossomed into the nonprofit HOPE organization. HOPE stands for Help Our People Eat. The organization operates a food bank, job-search...
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

Western Henrico Rotary Club recognizes first-responders for ‘Service Above Self’

Since 2016, the Western Henrico Rotary Club has celebrated first responders with a “Service Above Self” award, recognizing those who not only stand out in the field of public safety, but who also actively give back to their communities. At the Nov. 16 meeting, the club honored both 2019 and 2020 recipients of the award, since last year’s ceremony was postponed due to the pandemic.
ADVOCACY
#Chemicals#Henrico News Minute
Henrico Citizen

Slight uptick in new COVID-19 cases at Henrico Schools

The Henrico County Public Schools division reported 55 new cases in its schools and offices last week — a slight uptick from the previous week’s 44 reported cases. The largest increase in the number of COVID-19 cases was in elementary schools, where 36 positive cases were reported. There most cases were reported at Pinchbeck Elementary with eight cases. In elementary schools, there were 192 exposures in the week — 39 at Colonial Trail, 31 at Glen Allen and 27 at Highland Springs.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Politics
Henrico Citizen

Milestones – Nov. 16, 2021

The American Institute of Architects in Virginia celebrated the winners of the organization’s Design and Honors Awards Nov. 5 at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts at a hybrid event called Visions for Architecture. During the event, attorney Sean Golden of Glen Allen was awarded honorary membership – an award that recognizes “distinguished and exemplary service, over a sustained period of time, to architecture and the built environment by a non-architect.” Golden, an in-house counsel at AECOM, has served Virginia’s architects in both a professional and volunteer capacity for more than a decade and is a member of AIA Richmond’s Community & Government Affairs Committee. He has offered numerous presentations on best practices for contract negotiations and other risk reduction topics. As an attorney, Golden has provided many firms with legal assistance, resulting in judgements that have benefited the architecture profession as a whole.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

HCA Virginia to host Facebook Live Q&A Nov. 19 about COVID-19 vaccine for children

HCA Virginia hospitals will host a Facebook Live event on Friday, Nov. 19 at 1 p.m. to discuss COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages 5-11. HCA Healthcare Capital Division’s Chief Medical Officer Jake O’Shea and Virginia Vaccination Coordinator Danny Avula will lead the event. It will be available on any of the HCA Hospital’s Facebook feeds, including that of Henrico, Parham and Retreat Doctors’ hospitals. For details, click here.
VIRGINIA STATE
Henrico Citizen

Glen Allen student thriving in Radford University program

If there are words that exemplify second-year Radford University Carilion Doctor of Physical Therapy student Natalie Weber, they are empathic, compassionate and caring. From the patients she works with to her classmates, Weber (of Glen Allen) continually works to find ways to support others and improve their lives. “I enjoy...
GLEN ALLEN, VA
Henrico Citizen

Former Henrico County Manager LaVecchia dies at 95

Former Henrico County Manager William F. “Bill” LaVecchia has died at the age of 95. Current County Manager John Vithoulkas has ordered the Henrico County flag to be lowered to half-staff at all county buildings and facilities through sunset Nov. 26 in tribute to LaVecchia and his service to the county.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

More ramp closures planned at Airport Drive/I-64

The Virginia Department of Transportation will implement ramp closures Nov. 14-19 on I-64 and Airport Drive in Eastern Henrico for paving as part of the I-64/Airport Drive bridge replacement and interchange improvements project in Henrico County. Various ramps will be closed intermittently in the area during overnight hours from Sunday through Friday morning.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

