Henrico News Minute – Nov. 16, 2021

The American Institute of Architects in Virginia celebrated the winners of the organization’s Design and Honors Awards Nov. 5 at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts at a hybrid event called Visions for Architecture. During the event, attorney Sean Golden of Glen Allen was awarded honorary membership – an award that recognizes “distinguished and exemplary service, over a sustained period of time, to architecture and the built environment by a non-architect.” Golden, an in-house counsel at AECOM, has served Virginia’s architects in both a professional and volunteer capacity for more than a decade and is a member of AIA Richmond’s Community & Government Affairs Committee. He has offered numerous presentations on best practices for contract negotiations and other risk reduction topics. As an attorney, Golden has provided many firms with legal assistance, resulting in judgements that have benefited the architecture profession as a whole.

HENRICO COUNTY, VA ・ 7 DAYS AGO