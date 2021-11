FusionFest, the popular free, two-day, multicultural festival is back! FusionFest draws people from more than 100 different cultures to experience music, dance, food, visual arts, spoken word, games and interactive activities. Now in its fourth year, the festival features over 1,000 local artists, and will take place on Thanksgiving weekend (Nov. 27-28) at the Frontyard Festival™ in front of the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

