At the final MotoGP round in Valencia this past weekend, GASGAS Aspar Team Moto3 rider Sergio Garcia crossed the line in second place, cementing the 3rd place in the 2021 Moto3 Riders World Championship. His teammate, rookie Izan Guevara, finished 7th in the race and 8th in the Championship. This was the Valresa GASGAS Aspar Team’s debut season, and they recorded an impressive 2nd place in the Teams’ and 3rd in the Constructors’ World Championship. Garcia and Guevara both won races this season, and the pair brought home six podiums.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO