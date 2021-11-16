ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

HAWKS ON THE COURT AGAIN TONIGHT AGAINST LEMOYNE

After a successful opening weekend at the IRMC/Hilton Garden Inn Classic, the IUP men’s basketball team takes on a tougher challenge tonight as they welcome LeMoyne University to the KCAC. IUP...

The Spun

Another College Football Coach Reportedly Fired On Sunday

Schools are not waiting until the season ends to fire their head football coach. We’ve seen several get the boot already in the last few weeks. Troy’s Chip Lindsey is the latest coach to get canned. Lindsey has been let go with one game left on the schedule, according to Brett McMurphy of The Action Network.
nbc15.com

Undefeated Edgewood High football to forfeit all games, out of playoffs

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The season is over for Edgewood High School’s undefeated football team. On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association ruled the Crusaders had been using an ineligible player this season and, as a result, they must forfeit all football games this year. The ruling also knocks the team out of the state playoffs.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama no longer ranked No. 2 in ESPN FPI rankings

Alabama Football coverage presented by — Alabama entered the week ranked No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings and in ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI). The latter is no longer the case, as of Sunday morning, as the Tide have fallen from the No. 2 spot. In the latest...
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Paul Finebaum’s Admission

Over the years, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has repeatedly criticized Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines football program, mocking the Ann Arbor school for their lack of success on a national stage. In somewhat stunning fashion, though, Finebaum is changing his tune. Yes, the ESPN college football analyst...
slcdunk.com

The Jazz look to defend home court against the Pacers

The Utah Jazz (8-3) are undefeated at home so far this year. Last season, they went 31-5 in Salt Lake City, so it’s safe to say that it’s a hard place for road teams to come in and pick up a win. The Indiana Pacers (4-8) are looking to beat the odds and grab a win in the Vivint Arena. Indiana is on the second half of a back-to-back, having lost to a Jokic and Murray-less Nuggets team in Denver last night.
wdadradio.com

IUP, PITT BOTH COLLEGE BASKETBALL WINNERS

IUP scorched the nets at the KCAC last night as the Crimson Hawks burned LeMoyne for their third straight win to start the season. Jack Benedict has the story. IUP is ranked number 18 in the NABC Coaches Poll. Early-season rankings can be unpredictable, though. D2SIDA, which is comprised of sports information directors across Division Two, released its Media Top 25 yesterday, with IUP moving up one spot to number five.
Indiana Gazette

Hawks ready to return to court

In the grand scheme of things, this season will be about more than basketball for the IUP women’s basketball team. After losing the entire 2020-21 season to the COVID pandemic — aside from a couple closed-door scrimmages this spring — the Crimson Hawks are set to play their first meaningful game in more than 20 months as they host the PSAC-CIAA Challenge at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex this weekend to open their 2021-22 season.
GoRiverHawks.com

River Hawks Make 2021-22 Debut at Home against Rivier

LOWELL, Mass. - On the heels of its most successful season ever at the Division I level, the UMass Lowell men's basketball team returns to action in 2021-22 looking to continue the momentum. The River Hawks will open the new campaign against Rivier at Costello Athletic Center on Tuesday evening.
chatsports.com

Penguins Rally, Earn Point Against ‘Hawks

I’m not gonna’ lie. I spent most of last night’s 3-2 shootout loss to Chicago lamenting our system. Indeed, as I watched us attack the Blackhawks in wave after fruitless wave with nary a goal to show for our toil, I found myself wishing we could blow it all up and start fresh. Which stand-in coach Todd Reirden sorta’ did when he finally (finally) juggled the line combinations with some effect in the third period.
bloggersodear.com

Wake Forest Women’s Basketball Tips Off Tonight Against Mercer

The Wake Forest Women’s Basketball Team is back in action tonight after an incredible run in the 2020-21 season that resulted in the programs second ever NCAA Tournament berth. The Deacs open the season on the road against the Mercer Bears at 7pm on ESPN+. Despite the departure of last...
myleaderpaper.com

Jags, Hawks play for district football championships tonight

Seckman (9-2) at Jackson (10-0) The Indians are the defending Class 5 state champions and have won 37 of their last 38 games. Their only loss was to Carthage in overtime of the Class 5 championship in 2019. Jackson averages 48.5 points per game, its high-water mark 80 points against Roosevelt in the season opener. Hillsboro is 9-1 this season and the Hawks’ only loss was a 42-0 drubbing at home to the Indians. Despite the loss of quarterback Cael Welker and a supporting cast of all-state players to graduation, Jackson continues to dominate because of its commitment to the program as a whole. Visiting teams in “The Pit”, the Indians affectionate name for their home field, get claustrophobic because of the close proximity of the fans to the gridiron. Fox played there for a district title in 2018-2019 and wasn’t blown out but the Warriors also never threatened to challenge for the win. Seckman is having its best season ever. The Jaguars won their pool in the Suburban Conference, have a record nine wins and have won the first district games in program history, including last week’s 35-34 thriller against Poplar Bluff in the district semifinals. That makes head coach Nick Baer 2-0 in playoff games in Imperial. Jaguar QB Cole Ruble should receive plenty of support to make the all-state team. Fox had superb, veteran players when it went to “The Pit” but the Warriors didn’t have anyone quite as dynamic as Ruble, who breaks off 80-yard touchdown runs with uncanny consistency. He had 80- and 53-yard TD runs and 248 yards on 38 carries against the stubborn Mules, who scored two touchdowns in the final 5:00, only to lose when their attempt to run in the two-point conversion failed. Ruble is the only player in the St. Louis area with more than 2,000 yards rushing with 2,386 and is second with 30 TDs. Jackson has a way of taking away what a team does best. Ty Kitchen scored two TDs for the Jaguars against Poplar Bluff, including the game-winner in the fourth. Kitchen needs to be able to help Ruble keep the Indians honest on defense if Seckman has a chance to unseat the unquestioned best team in any class the last few years.
