Adele: You can now send your friends emotional support cards to get them through Adele’s new album

Ahead of the release of Adele’s new album, 30, this week, gift-retailer Funky Pigeon has launched a line of support cards and packages to help your loved ones through the emotional rollercoaster expected of the record.

The range - available from November 11 for a limited time only - includes emotionally-supportive cards, divorce-positive cards and chocolates with uplifting messages to carry your friends through the listening experience.

The cards include pictures of the iconic singer-songwriter, featuring messages like “go easy on yourself, we never liked him anyway!” and “I wish nothing but the best for you, happy divorce!”.

(Funky Pigeon)

Adele’s new album is expected to take listeners through the story of her divorce from Simon Konecki, and is addressed to their nine-year-old son, Angelo. It is also set to be an album of self-reflection and her relationships to date.

In a candid, two-hour interview with Oprah Winfrey aired on Sunday, Adele said she felt “devastated” and “embarrassed” about her split from Konecki.

She also described the divorce process and “turning up for yourself” as “exhausting”.

Despite the split, the singer said she and Konecki remain on good terms and that she still loves her ex despite no longer being “in love” with him.

The 31-year-old also described how Konecki helped her through fame.

She said: “At that time in my life, I was so young and I think I would have got in all of it. I could easily gone down some dodgy paths and self-destructed from being so overwhelmed by all of it.

“And he came in and was the most stable person I’d ever had in my life up until that point. Even now I trust them with my life.”

She told Winfrey that the pair live opposite each other in Los Angeles and co-parent their son, Angelo.

(Funky Pigeon)

Kate Escott, head of product at Funky Pigeon said: “Like most of the world, we have been eagerly anticipating the launch of Adele’s new album, and after the ups and downs of the past year it couldn’t have come at a better time for music fans.

“The album will likely strike a chord with so many and bring these emotions back to the fore, so we wanted to create an opportunity to bring friends together and help them send their love and support to each other, while celebrating the great music!”

Adele’s new album, 30, will be released on 19 November and the full Funky Pigeon range is available here.