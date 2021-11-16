ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Chart Of The Day: China's Yuan Nearing 3-Year Highs

By Pinchas Cohen/Investing.com - Investing.com
investing.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCurrency investors, made increasingly optimistic by yesterday's direct talks between US President Joseph Biden and China's President Xi Jinping, pushed the USD/CNY toward its highest levels since 2018. Markets are hoping the first face-to-face summit—albeit virtually—between the leaders of the world's biggest economic superpowers will ease a host of...

za.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

JPMorgan CEO Dimon jokes his bank will outlast China's Communist Party

(Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) and Co's Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon joked that his bank would last longer than China's Communist Party while speaking in Boston Tuesday. While reiterating his bank's commitment to doing business in China, Dimon said: "I made a joke the other day that the Communist...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Chart Of The Day: NZD/USD

U.S. Dollar Soars On Powell’s Renomination As Fed Chair By Kathy Lien - Nov 22, 2021 8. The U.S. dollar soared against all of the major currencies after President Joe Biden officially renominated Jerome Powell as Federal Reserve chairman. Dr. Lael Brainard, the only... EUR/USD: Increased Chance Of A Reversal...
MARKETS
Seattle Times

Secretive Chinese committee draws up list to replace U.S. tech

China is accelerating plans to replace American and foreign technology, quietly empowering a secretive government-backed organization to vet and approve local suppliers in sensitive areas from cloud to semiconductors, people familiar with the matter said. Formed in 2016 to advise the government, the Information Technology Application Innovation Working Committee has...
FOREIGN POLICY
FXStreet.com

Chart of the day: EUR/GBP

Any reviews, news, research, analysis, prices or other information contained on this website is provided as general market commentary, does not constitute investment advice and may undergo changes from time to time. Trading the Financial and Currency Markets on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as to your favor. Before entering trading Financial and Currency Markets, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you could sustain a loss of some or more of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money which you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with Financial and Currency Markets trading, and in case you have any doubt, rather seek advice from an independent financial advisor. FOREXANALYTIX LLC, its owners, employees, agents or affiliates do not give investment advice, therefore FOREXANALYTIX LLC assumes no liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may be suffered directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information. We strongly encourage consultation with a licensed representative or financial advisor regarding any particular investment or use of any investment strategy. As part of our service we provide “Patterns in Play” (abbreviated as “P.I.P.’s”). These PiPs are derived from certain clearly defined patterns that the team members identify from their analysis. Each PiP is indicated with its corresponding theoretical entry, target and invalidation levels. Please note that these are not trade recommendations; they are simply our team’s interpretation of these patterns and their theoretical levels. Any information or material contained on this website including, but not limited to, its design, layout, look, appearance and graphics is owned by or licensed to FOREXANALYTIX LLC. Reproduction is prohibited without FOREX ANALYTIX LLC prior license in writing.
CURRENCIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD clings to gains near three-day highs, around mid-0.7300s

A combination of factors assisted AUD/USD to gain traction for the second successive day. Friday’s dismal US consumer sentiment, sliding US bond yields undermined the greenback. Upbeat Chinese macro data lifted the aussie and remained supportive of the positive move. The AUD/USD pair maintained its bid tone through the early...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Chinese retail giant JD accepts digital yuan payments for Singles Day

E-commerce giant JD.com took payments in China’s central bank digital currency (CBDC) at a massive local ​​shopping event. JD.com accepted digital yuan, also known as e-CNY, for payment on its e-commerce application for the Singles Day promotion period that began on Oct. 31 and ended on Thursday, the firm confirmed.
RETAIL
Coinspeaker

China’s JD Begins Accepting Digital Yuan on Its e-Commerce Platform

The use of e-CNY in such scenarios will help give a wholesome idea of how the currency works with the masses. For the first time ever, JD has opened up payment options for China’s digital yuan on its e-commerce platform during Singles Day. Even when China’s digital currency, called the e-CNY has not been formally made its debut into the public arena, the acceptance of one of the largest e-commerce businesses in China has brought the currency some much-needed limelight.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yuan#Chinese#Fx#The Usd Cny
milwaukeesun.com

With 56 bln yuan in transactions, where is China's digital yuan heading?

BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- From bill settlements in restaurants to transactions on the futures market, China's digital fiat currency, or the e-CNY, has been piloted in various scenarios amid the country's push to develop this nascent form of payment. What progress has been made so far? How does China...
ECONOMY
industryglobalnews24.com

China's Singles' Day shopping festival tonned down this year

China's biggest online shopping day also known as "Singles' Day" has been tonned down this year as President Xi Jinping pushes for common prosperity and Chinese regulators are cracking down on the technology industry. Highlights. China's biggest online shopping festival tonned down. This festival is a big event for e-commerce...
LIFESTYLE
kfgo.com

China’s factory gate inflation hits 26-year high

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s October factory gate prices rose at the fastest pace since 1995, beating forecasts and further squeezing profit margins for producers grappling with soaring coal prices and other commodity costs due to the power crunch. The producer price index (PPI) climbed 13.5% from a yearearlier, faster than...
BUSINESS
TheConversationAU

China's sixth plenum will consolidate Xi Jinping's power and chart the country's ambitions for the next 5 years

History is weighing heavily on a hotel in the western suburbs of Beijing this week, as the 300 members of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party chart a course for China’s next five-year political cycle. Not least of the tasks before the ruling Communist elite will be to endorse the consolidation of Xi Jinping’s position as China’s most powerful leader, certainly since Deng Xiaoping and possibly since Mao Zedong himself. Those deliberations will be rubber-stamped at the 20th National Party Congress to be held next year. Over the next few days, world attention will turn towards Xi’s anointing, and resolutions of...
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Country
China
yicaiglobal.com

China to Link Digital Yuan With Popular E-Payment Tools, PBOC’s Yi Says

(Yicai Global) Nov. 10 -- China will ensure its sovereign digital currency is connected with leading mobile payment apps to build a better ecosystem for the e-CNY and make it more convenient and secure to use, the central bank’s governor said yesterday. China has been leading the world in piloting...
CHINA
pymnts

China To Marry Digital Yuan, Mobile Payment Apps

The People’s Bank of China says it will make an effort to further link the digital yuan to the country’s popular mobile payment apps. As Bloomberg News reported Tuesday (Nov. 9), the bank wants to upgrade the digital currency’s “interoperability with existing payment tools” and “improve the e-CNY ecosystem,” PBOC Governor Yi Gang said at a panel run by the Bank of Finland Institute for Emerging Economies. E-CNY is the official name for the digital yuan.
CELL PHONES
invezz.com

Govt alarms of telecom fraud using the digital yuan in China

Police in Henan province arrested 11 people for using the digital yuan to launder money. CBDCs were conceived of as a safer, more secure alternative to traditional cryptos. Over 1.5 million merchants can accept payments using digital yuan wallets. The Chinese Xiongan New District alarmed of telecom fraud using the...
MARKETS
investing.com

S&P 500 Cuts Losses as Tech Selloff Eases, Cyclicals Shine

Investing.com – The S&P 500 cut losses Tuesday, as cyclical sectors rallied and tech eased off session lows on dip-buying activity, though rising U.S. Treasury yields weighed on sentiment on the sector. The S&P 500 fell 0.36%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.20%, or 70 points, the Nasdaq, which...
STOCKS
investing.com

Japan's factory activity grows at fastest pace in nearly four years - Flash PMI

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's factory activity grew at the fastest pace in nearly four years in November, as output accelerated on loosening COVID-19 restrictions, defying pressure from the biggest jump in input prices in 13 years. Activity in the services sector also accelerated, expanding at the fastest pace in more...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy