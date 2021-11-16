ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Lane Closures On North Himes Ave Between West Cass St. And West Cypress St.

By Local News Desk
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yhIoq_0cyGjUUC00

TAMPA, FL. – Beginning at 9 am today, all southbound lanes on North Himes Avenue will be closed between West Cass Street and West Cypress Street while the Tampa Water Department repairs a water main break.

Barricades and signs will be located in the area to assist with traffic flow. Please use caution when driving in the area. Modifications may be necessary during the course of the work.

The completion of the work with a return to normal traffic patterns is expected by 5pm, Thursday, November 18. Work schedules are contingent upon weather conditions.

“The staff and crews of the Tampa Water Department appreciate everyone’s patience during this time,” Tampa Water Department said in a statement.

Tampafp.com for Politics, Tampa Local News, Sports, and National Headlines.

Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here. Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZcBwI_0cyGjUUC00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Traffic
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Traffic
Local
Florida Government
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Flounder Recreational Harvest Reopens Dec. 1

The recreational harvest of flounder in all state and federal waters will reopen Dec. 1. The minimum size limit for flounder is 14 inches total length and the daily recreational bag limit is five fish per person. This annual season closure and other management measures were approved by the Florida...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tampafp Com#Tampa Local News Sports#National Headlines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Journalism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
The Free Press - TFP

“Gas Tax Holiday” Gov. DeSantis Proposes $1 Billion In Florida Gas Tax Relief

Today Governor Ron DeSantis announced that during the upcoming legislative session, he is proposing more than $1 billion in gas tax relief for Floridians. This gas tax holiday will save up to $200 for the average Florida family. The Governor made the announcement at stops at Buc-ee’s in Daytona Beach and at Daily’s in Jacksonville and was joined by leaders in the gas and transportation industry.
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

University Of Florida Citrus Faculty Secure Federal Funding In Ongoing Fight Against Citrus Greening

LAKE ALFRED, FL.- University of Florida citrus researchers continue to provide innovative leadership in the fight against the devastating disease Huanglongbing, also known as citrus greening disease. The USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) Emergency Citrus Disease Research and Extension Program recently awarded over $2.2 million in three...
LAKE ALFRED, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Gov. DeSantis: Florida Visitation Tops Pre-Pandemic Levels

Today, Governor DeSantis announced that Florida’s visitation from July to September 2021 exceeded 2019’s visitation over the same period for the first time since 2020. Governor DeSantis made this announcement based on VISIT FLORIDA’s estimates that show Florida welcomed a total of 32.5 million travelers in Q3 2021. This announcement...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
85K+
Followers
11K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy