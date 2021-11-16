Lane Closures On North Himes Ave Between West Cass St. And West Cypress St.

TAMPA, FL. – Beginning at 9 am today, all southbound lanes on North Himes Avenue will be closed between West Cass Street and West Cypress Street while the Tampa Water Department repairs a water main break.

Barricades and signs will be located in the area to assist with traffic flow. Please use caution when driving in the area. Modifications may be necessary during the course of the work.

The completion of the work with a return to normal traffic patterns is expected by 5pm, Thursday, November 18. Work schedules are contingent upon weather conditions.

“The staff and crews of the Tampa Water Department appreciate everyone’s patience during this time,” Tampa Water Department said in a statement.

Tampafp.com for Politics, Tampa Local News, Sports, and National Headlines.

Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here. Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.