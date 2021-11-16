ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Crypto Flipsider News – Crypto Market Corrects, VeChain Upgrades Mainnet, Cardano Becomes 2nd Most Active Chain, Paradigm Launches $2.5B Fund

investing.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin Loses November Gains, Crypto Market Slumps in Response. President Biden Signs Infrastructure Bill, Senators Move to Protect Crypto. VeChain’s MainNet Upgrade is Live. What Should We Expect?. Paradigm Completes Biggest VC Crypto Fund, VanECK ETF to Launch, Valkyrie’s $100 Million DeFi Fund. Cardano Transactions Soar, Displaces Ethereum as...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

The next big cryptocurrency: Seven altcoins set to explode in 2022

Not many predicted the events of the past 2 years. In 2021, Bitcoin had a massive surge. Its price has reached an all-time high (ATH) of $68,521 in November. Crypto market capitalization now stands at $2.91 trillion. In the meantime, the DeFi market in particular has gained popularity among investors. It grew by almost $100 billion since the beginning of 2021 and reached a $112 billion market cap.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Institutions undeterred by crypto market correction as Bitcoin funds continue to grow

Cryptocurrency investment products witnessed inflows of $154 million last week amid the recent price correction. Bitcoin price fell 12% over the week but did not impact the positive investor sentiment. Following the record-breaking month in October, institutional investors continued to invest in digital asset products. Despite the recent cryptocurrency market...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardano
Person
Cynthia Lummis
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ron Wyden
financemagnates.com

Institutional Investors Increase Crypto Exposure despite Correction

Large institutional investors poured millions into crypto investment products last week even after the recent $500 billion market correction. Crypto market sentiment remained positive over the past seven days despite a dip in the value of digital assets. The weekly digital asset inflows report published by CoinShares highlights $154 million...
STOCKS
investing.com

Institutional Sell-Off Sinks Bitcoin

On Monday, a significant sell-off in the stock and bond market prevented Bitcoin from returning to the upside. The recent sell-off confirmed a bearish scenario for bitcoin for now. And one should watch closely to see if this situation becomes toxic for the entire cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin fluctuated widely on...
MARKETS
investing.com

Biden's SPR Release, Zoom Earnings, Turkey Trouble - What's Moving Markets

Investing.com -- President Joe Biden is set to announce a coordinated release of strategic petroleum reserves with other big importers, aimed at taking the froth off fuel prices. Zoom Video stock tumbles as its earnings fail to answer questions about its long-term future. Stocks are still under pressure after being dragged down by bonds on Monday in response to Jerome Powell's reappointment at the Federal Reserve. The ECB sounds a more hawkish tone as new data show the economy holding up well, and it's a bad week for Turkey, as well as turkeys. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Tuesday, 23rd November.
STOCKS
financemagnates.com

Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, Cardano, and More Crypto in FBS

The international trading broker FBS keeps up with the latest trends and adds new crypto assets to its products. Now Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, Cardano, and ten more crypto assets are available for traders on desktop or mobile FBS Personal area and in the FBS Trader app. The crypto market hits...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoin Foundation#Bitcoin Network#Cryptocurrency#Crypto Flipsider News#Cardano Becomes#The Digest Bitcoin#Mainnet Upgrade#Valkyrie#Cardano Transactions#Btc#Tradingview#Dot#Planb
The Motley Fool

1 Warning From Elon Musk Every Cryptocurrency Investor Needs to Know

Elon Musk urges that investors not invest too heavily in cryptocurrencies. He believes that "true value" is made by producing products and services that people use. Elon Musk doesn't mind expressing his opinions on anything from cannabis to space exploration. The Tesla CEO is rarely without a view on whatever the hot topic of the moment might be.
STOCKS
AFP

India announces bill to ban cryptocurrencies

India's government will introduce a bill to ban private cryptocurrencies and create a framework for a central bank-backed digital money, parliament said in a shock announcement late Tuesday. India's central bank announced in June that it is working to introduce its own digital currency by the end of the year, while warning it has "serious concerns" about private cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and others.
INDIA
Fortune

Avalanche becomes 10th most valuable crypto coin with technology that may challenge Ethereum’s dominance

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. On Sunday, cryptocurrency coin Avalanche—which trades as $AVAX—reached an all-time high of $144.96 per token, making Avalanche one of the ten most valuable cryptocurrency coins globally with a peak market cap of $31.5 billion. The new record capped a rapid rise for the cryptocurrency token that has doubled in value in the last month and is up over 3,000% from one year ago.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
IRS
Country
China
MarketWatch

Bitcoin, ether see further declines Monday, while crypto gaming tokens extend rally

Bitcoin was trading near $55,920 Monday afternoon, down 5.8% over the past 24 hours and down 10.6% during the past seven days, according to CoinDesk data. Ether tumbled 6.7% in the past 24 hours, recently trading at around $4,061. It logged a 9.3% loss over the past seven days. The two largest cryptocurrencies have been under pressure since President Joe Biden signed into law on Nov. 15 a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which contains a provision that would require brokers of digital assets to record and report transactions to the Internal Revenue Service starting 2023. Blockchain gaming and Metaverse-related tokens continue to rally after Facebook changed its name to Meta to show its resolution to build a Metaverse. Gala rose about 2.1% over the past 24 hours to $0.4, contributing to a 302% gain over the past seven days, according to CoinMarketCap. The Sandbox rallied 12.6% over the past 24 hours to $4.4, with a 60% gain over the past seven days. Decentraland went up 2.9% during the past 24 hours to $3.85, notching a 21% gain over the past seven days.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Missed Out on Shiba Inu? My 3 Best Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold

Despite its popularity, Shiba Inu lacks actual utility. More institutions are diversifying into cryptocurrency. Over the past year, Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:SHIB) has skyrocketed 68,000,000%, growing at a pace that could turn relatively small sums of money into millions of dollars. While impressive, Shiba Inu lacks actual utility, and those gains have been driven by nothing more than hype. That leaves a big hole in the long-term investment thesis, especially when other cryptocurrencies have seen mainstream adoption.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Shiba Inu Slips To 3rd Spot In Coinbase Volume Rankings As 'Retail Meme Coin Mania Cools Offs;' These Are The 2 Cryptos Outdoing it

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) said Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) volumes on its platform are declining as the “retail meme coin mania cools off.”. What Happened: SHIB has fallen to the third position in terms of volumes and accounts for 6.72% of total turnover for Coinbase, reported CoinDesk citing a weekly email dated Nov.19 from the cryptocurrency trading platform operator.
RETAIL
The Motley Fool

The 5 Most Popular Cryptocurrencies on the Market Right Now

The best way to determine the popularity of cryptocurrencies is their market caps. The world's oldest cryptocurrency -- Bitcoin -- remains the most popular by far. Other popular cryptocurrencies include Ethereum, Binance Coin, Tether, and Solana. You might think that Dogecoin and Shiba Inu would be sitting at the top...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Cardano fails to outperform Ethereum scaling solutions as on-chain activity drops

Cardano’s daily transaction volume and unique wallet addresses interacting on the network have dropped consistently. The inflow of institutional capital in Cardano has dropped significantly compared to the first half of 2021. Cardano emerged as one of the least volatile assets, and analysts have identified a bearish structure in ADA...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy