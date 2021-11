Oppo's Find X series is the company’s most premium smartphone lineup, with past models including the innovative Oppo Find X with its pop-up cameras, followed up by the more generic but still impressive Find X2 and Find X3. Usually, Oppo refreshes the Find X series around March every year. That's a while off, but we already have our first solid leak (via GSMArena) regarding a possible feature of the Find X4. According to Digital Chat Station, a well-known tipster on Weibo, the upcoming Oppo Find X4 could come with the fastest charging of any smartphone.

