Network Rail has been urged to take action to retain train punctuality improvements seen during the coronavirus pandemic.Regulator the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) said performance has dipped since April but remains better than before the virus crisis.The proportion of times when a train arrived at a station no more 59 seconds late was 80% in the year to the end of March, compared with 65% during the previous 12 months.Network Rail’s Wales and Western region showed the largest deterioration in train service performance from the end of 2020/21. Delays attributed to track failures and temporary speed restrictions due...

