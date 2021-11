The Washington Wizards are currently tied with the Chicago Bulls as the leaders in the Eastern Conference leaderboard with an 8-3 record. The improved record compared to the teams 3-8 start at this same point last season is primarily due to first-year head coach Wes Unseld Jr. bringing out the best of the Wiz on defense—they rank fourth in the League in defensive rating—and a balanced supporting cast and bench mob that looks to have made life easier for Bradley Beal.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO