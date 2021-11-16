Report: US ISPs Aren't Transparent About Prices And Speeds, And Regulators Generally Don't Care
By now we've well established that regional monopolization, limited competition, and the (state and federal) corruption that enables both (aka regulatory capture) are why US broadband is spotty, expensive, and slow. With neither competent regulatory oversight nor meaningful competition to drive improvements, regional dominant broadband providers simply... don't bother. The end...www.techdirt.com
Comments / 0