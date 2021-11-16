ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, KY

Paving on Jake Dukes Road in Livingston County starts tomorrow

westkentuckystar.com
 7 days ago

Asphalt paving along a section of Jake Dukes Road...

www.westkentuckystar.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dover, KY
Local
Kentucky Traffic
County
Livingston County, KY
City
Livingston, KY
Livingston County, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
NBC News

Jury in Charlottesville 'Unite the Right' trial reaches partial verdict

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Nine people injured during the 2017 "Unite the Right" rally in downtown Charlottesville, Virginia, are entitled to financial compensation, a jury declared Tuesday in reaching a partial verdict. But it could not agree on the most serious claims that the defendants — about two dozen white supremacists, neo-Nazis and key organizers — engaged in a conspiracy to commit violence under federal law.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Hill

Biden sidesteps Fed fight, disappointing progressive allies

President Biden sidestepped a battle over the leadership of the Federal Reserve by disappointing progressive allies and sticking with Jerome Powell, whom former President Trump nominated as Fed chairman four years ago. Senate aides predict Powell will easily have enough votes to secure confirmation to a second term atop the...
POTUS
CBS News

Judge exonerates the "Groveland Four" — 72 years after rape claim

A Florida judge has exonerated the "Groveland Four" — four Black men who were accused of attacking and raping a White teen at gunpoint in 1949. Bill Gladson, the local state attorney, fought for the men's convictions to be overturned. "We followed the evidence to see where it led us, and it led us to this moment," Gladson said at a news conference Monday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asphalt#Rowland

Comments / 0

Community Policy