Halo Infinite Map List: All Maps in Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite is possibly the most anticipated game of the year. Launching in just under a month, fans have been desperate to get their hands on the title. From the weekend beta tests, fans have been able to see how much work 343 is putting into infinite. While some might be upset over the launch separating multiplayer and campaign, the paid game will still include some great incentives. Many sources have already been questioning the release timing of the multiplayer. Seeing how that portion is going free, it would make sense for Microsoft to release it early and drum up hype. However, Microsoft has updated the store to remove this November date. On the Xbox store, Halo Infinite’s multiplayer listing had its launch release date reverted to December 8.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO