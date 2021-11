Xbox chief Phil Spencer has talked about more of the acquisitions the console owner is looking to make in the future. In an interview with Bloomberg (via VGC), Spencer talked about wanting to increase the company’s place within casual titles. “When I think about the kinds of genres that are usually associated with Xbox, yes, we have Roblox, we have Minecraft, we have FIFA and Fortnite, but we want to continue to invest in more social, casual content that’s out there, we have a lot of ambition.”

