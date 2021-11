Halo Infinite‘s multiplayer was a surprise release to players yesterday, peaking at over 270,000 concurrent players on Steam on only day two of its debut. Fans of the franchise have praised the game for its gameplay and for just how fun it is. However, the battle pass is having people singing a different tune. The battle pass concept is used in many games from Call of Duty, to Red Dead Redemption 2. Customarily, these passes reward players for simply playing the game. With Halo Infinite on the other hand, players can only advance in the battle pass by completing certain challenges within multiplayer. Overly specific challenges such as “Kill 15 enemy Spartans with the Sidekick Pistol in PVP” are overcomplicating the pass and causing players to say it just plain sucks.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO