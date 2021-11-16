ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP Bears Poke Faces, Chart 10% Daily Loss

By Editorials
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXRP failed to maintain the bullish trend and dropped with the overall market back on the $1 support level. Unfortunately, the bulls were unable to sustain the XRP price above $1.2, and it was pushed lower towards the support level at $1 during today’s market downturn. For this reason, the previous...

