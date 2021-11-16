ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trending: Stock Up, Stock Down following the Sooners loss to Baylor

By Bryant Crews
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
While their Sooners lost their first game of the season, it would be easy to write about just the loss. Football is arguably the sport that most requires a team effort to win. And while it was a team effort, several individuals stood out, both positively and negatively.

As we continue to dig into the Oklahoma Sooners 27-14 loss to the Baylor Bears, let’s look at which players are trending in the right direction and which players aren’t with two games left in the regular season.

Stock Up: Brian Asamoah, LB

Admittedly, I’ve been hard on this linebacker unit all season. However, Brian Asamoah played the best game of any non-Nik Bonitto linebacker this season.

Asamoah was everywhere. He was flying to the ball and laying the lumber. Sure, Abram Smith had a heck of a day toting the rock. But, Asamoah did everything he could to stop the Baylor Bears running game. The veteran linebacker had 11 tackles (seven solo and 1.5 TFL) and some excellent run fits. He looked very comfortable in his drops in coverage as well.

It was a complete game deserving of a much better team result. Another stout running game will be on Oklahoma’s schedule as Breece Hall and Iowa State come to Norman. Let’s see if Asamoah can keep trending in a positive direction.

Stock Down: Perrion Winfrey, DT

Look, this isn’t an easy thing to do. However, Perrion Winfrey struggled in this game. He’d be the first to tell you that. Pad leverage was not where it needed to be, which allowed the Baylor linemen to engage too long with him and he just didn’t play sound football.

In a game where it seemed reasonable to think the Sooners’ heavy hitters upfront would send a message, it didn’t happen. Perrion Winfrey needed to be a tone setter for the Oklahoma Sooners. He’s hardly looked like himself over the last few weeks. It would be a massive boost to this defense if he started playing at the level we know he can.

Stock Up: Delarrin Turner-Yell, S

While Key Lawrence had been stealing quite a bit of publicity for the Sooners’ defensive backs, Delarrin Turner-Yell reminded us that he’s still a starting-caliber safety.

He came up and played the run well and hauled in an interception to keep the Sooners very much in the game in the first half.

Turner-Yell’s leadership and ability to be around the ball are underrated traits. He’s going to have to continue this level of play as the Sooners look to finish their mission of securing another Big 12 title.

Stock Down: Marquis Hayes, LG

A veteran on this team, Marquis Hayes has over 20 collegiate starts. Seeing him lay an egg on the field as he did against Baylor was rough.

Defensive tackle Siaki Ika took him to task on a few occasions, and it looked as if Hayes was unsure what to do with the bull rush. There were misses on combo blocks and struggles to get into pass sets.

For Hayes, this was a rare poor performance but something to keep our eye on. He’s done a really solid job this year. Hayes and the rest of the offensive line have to play much better if Caleb Williams is to return to the level of play we saw before this game.

Stock Up: Woodi Washington, CB

In his return to the lineup, Woodi Washington played 46 snaps. He was likely on a pitch count of sorts considering he was out of action for almost two months. Now he’s back, healthy, and able to play, which is a significant lift for this team.

The Sooner corners somehow didn’t cost Oklahoma any games, but they sure didn’t play well enough to say they added significant value to the teams’ wins during Washington’s absence. Washington offers elite technique and quiet confidence that they lack at cornerback. His return is big as Oklahoma continues fighting this season with at least a Big 12 title still within reach.

Stock Down: Key Lawrence, DB

Key Lawrence had been trending upward in weeks leading into the bye week. Before making the move to cornerback against Texas Tech, Lawrence was making an impact at safety. Against Texas Tech, he made his presence felt, both in coverage and in the run game.

Against the Baylor Bears, Lawrence looked like an inexperienced cornerback and had a rough outing. According to Pro Football Focus, Lawrence was targeted five times, allowing receptions on all five targets, each of them going for a first down.

Four of those receptions were against Tyquan Thornton, one of the best receivers in the Big 12 and the country. So it’s no surprise that Baylor was able to take advantage of that matchup.

Lawrence can be a solid corner for the Sooners, but he’s still a work in progress. He’ll continue to have a significant impact in 2021 and the future as he likely takes over one of the safety spots next year when Delarrin Turner-Yell and Pat Fields graduate.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

