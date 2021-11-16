Some Whatcom County school districts continue closures

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is subpoenaing the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, going directly after the right-wing groups as well as their leaders. A Tuesday set of subpoenas seeks documents from the extremist and militia groups along with testimony from Henry...
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The case of three white men charged with murder in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery went to the jury Tuesday after a trial in which prosecutors argued that the defendants provoked the fatal confrontation and defense attorneys insisted their clients acted in self-defense. “You can’t claim...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Nine people injured during the 2017 "Unite the Right" rally in downtown Charlottesville, Virginia, are entitled to financial compensation, a jury declared Tuesday in reaching a partial verdict. But it could not agree on the most serious claims that the defendants — about two dozen white supremacists, neo-Nazis and key organizers — engaged in a conspiracy to commit violence under federal law.
President Biden sidestepped a battle over the leadership of the Federal Reserve by disappointing progressive allies and sticking with Jerome Powell, whom former President Trump nominated as Fed chairman four years ago. Senate aides predict Powell will easily have enough votes to secure confirmation to a second term atop the...
Five people were killed and at least 48 others were injured when a 39-year-old man driving an SUV plowed through the Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, a city of about 70,000. The suspect, Darrell E. Brooks Jr., 39, made bail twice in Wisconsin this year despite having an active sex...
A Florida judge has exonerated the "Groveland Four" — four Black men who were accused of attacking and raping a White teen at gunpoint in 1949. Bill Gladson, the local state attorney, fought for the men's convictions to be overturned. "We followed the evidence to see where it led us, and it led us to this moment," Gladson said at a news conference Monday.
Kevin Spacey will pay nearly $31 million to "House of Cards" producers for breaching his contract over his alleged behind-the-scenes sexual misconduct. The disgraced 62-year-old actor starred on the hit Netflix political drama from 2013-2017 before he was accused of sexual misconduct by several young men, including a production assistant on the show.
A New York assemblyman is calling for former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's impeachment following a state report showing Cuomo used top state officials to help draft his book deal during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and was "not fully transparent" about nursing home deaths. Democrat Assemblyman Ron Kim, who lost...
Comments / 0