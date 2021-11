Arsenal will make the trip to Anfield to take on Liverpool after the international break, and the home side will be sweating over the availability of a number of players. Sadio Mane is the latest player to worry the Reds, having to be replaced during his most recent international match for Senegal, making it through less than 30 minutes of action before being replaced by Boulaye Dia.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 DAYS AGO