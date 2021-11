Click the Buzz Me button to receive email notifications when this writer publishes a new article or a new article in this column is published. We are heading into the festive season, which means many of us are looking around for new and festive dessert ideas. I tried a version of this Cranberry-Orange Shortbread Tart at a restaurant and immediately started dissecting it. Not only is it crazy pretty to serve, it is fairly simple to make. And tweakable: don’t like the idea of orange marmalade? How about lemon curd? Or a little whipped mascarpone? Or even a thin spread of pastry cream (here’s an easy recipe from Martha Stewart)?

RECIPES ・ 11 DAYS AGO