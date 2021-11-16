75-Year-Old would be carjacking victim fends off men trying to take her car
MINNEAPOLIS – A 75-year-old would-be carjacking victim has fought off the men who were trying to take her car. The incident happened...kfgo.com
MINNEAPOLIS – A 75-year-old would-be carjacking victim has fought off the men who were trying to take her car. The incident happened...kfgo.com
It is past time to be brutally honest about what afflicts Modern Humans. This is ONE DEMOGRAPHIC, and many of thier Sub Groups. You call these Sub Groups "Federaly Recognized Official Victims", who comprise 90% of the Infestation with thier Gutter Cultures. Is this WRACIST. I did not know that the TRUTH has Feelings? There is no law of God or Nature that demands Modern Humans endure the Infestation. As Humans,We create tools and processes to wipe out Infestations. Make no error, this Infestation demands the same cold, calculated efforts to clean out the Stain.
can't wait untill one of these thugs gets shot in the face
Comments / 10