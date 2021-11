Aaron Ramsey's move to Juventus wasn't the success he was hoping for and now the Serie A side 'could let him return to the Premier League' as they look to offload him. The 30-year-old moved to Turin on a free transfer at the end of the 2019 season but frequent injury problems have led to a disrupted career at the Allianz Stadium, restricting him to just 49 Serie A appearances and Juventus have grown frustrated with the Welshman.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO