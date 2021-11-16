New Collections: Nela Arias-Misson Papers

Every new collection alters the historical record, but not all impact the most entrenched concepts typically relied on to narrate American art history. With the first installment of the papers of painter Nela Arias-Misson (1915–2015) now at the Archives, researchers can look forward to revising histories of modernism, abstract expressionism, and...
Kontext is inspired by TV series such as "Hollywood," "Riverdale,” "Elite" and "Lost.” These include eclectic characters who are modern and nonconformist; who want to break with the established and rewrite a new story where they are the protagonists. Hair textures were crafted to emphasize their natural beauty, with volume...
Frida Kahlo’s 1949 self-portrait Diego y yo, or Diego and I, broke records yesterday, becoming the most expensive work by a Latin American artist ever sold at auction. The painting carried an estimate of $30 to $50 million and went under the hammer for $34.9 million. As James Tarmy reports...
Give us this day our Daily Paper, and while you're at it, throw in a side of Street Dreams Magazine. Just like that, our prayers are answered as the duo comes together to launch a new capsule collection. Connecting across borders to celebrate culture and creativity is what Daily Paper...
Her career lasted only a decade, but Paula Modersohn-Becker (1876-1907) painted more than 500 canvases, including moody landscapes, wry self-portraits and careful studies of children, old people and the residents of a local poorhouse. She approached even her humblest subjects with a rare respect, says Ingrid Pfeiffer, curator of a new retrospective at the Schirn Kunsthalle in Frankfurt, on view until February. “She gave value to each person she painted,” Pfeiffer says. Yet her intense, unsentimental depictions of rural people held little appeal to art buyers at the end of the Victorian era. Indeed, during her life Modersohn-Becker, whose upper-middle-class Bremen family encouraged her artistic education in London, Berlin and Paris, sold just four paintings. It was only after she died at 31, from complications of childbirth, that her work began to find an audience. Today, she is regarded as a pioneer of the artistic movement that would become known as Expressionism, with a style that was years ahead of her contemporaries. “I am still an incomplete person and should so like to become someone,” she wrote. “Then again, I also feel that whoever thinks of me as incomplete needn’t really bother to look in my direction.”
The French artist and photographer JR — known for his enormous murals of faces and ambitious projects that seek to transcend boundaries, both physical and human — already has co-starred in (and co-directed) the Oscar-nominated documentary Faces Places. But the late filmmaker Agnès Varda, his co-star and co-director on the project, told him he should follow it up with a new film.
“Agnes had always told me, ‘You need to show more of your process and she was always pushing me that I show more of the layers of how the projects happen,” says the New York- and Paris-based artist.
In 2016, a sharp-eyed shopper at a Massachusetts estate sale bought a drawing on a whim. The square of unframed, yellowed linen featured an elegant sketch of a mother and child—and a modest $30 price tag, reports Martin Bailey for the Art Newspaper. The man, who is choosing to remain...
Glass art has its origins in ancient Egypt and Assyria. Glassblowing arose in first century Rome. The beauty and versatility of the medium still brings new innovations centuries later, as can be seen in two new exhibitions from the Smithsonian American Art Museum (SAAM). “New Glass Now” at SAAM’s Renwick...
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – The Mary and Jeff Bell Library at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi recently received $25,000 in funding from the Texas State Library & Archives Commission (TSLAC) under its Texas Reads grant program) to continue the archival process and begin digitization of the Charles F.H von Blucher Family Papers.
“It all started with a cowboy hat,” said The Attico’s Gilda Ambrosio and Giorgia Tordini at a resort appointment. Why a cowboy hat? Just because. Inspiration can manifest in inexplicable guises. There’s clearly a whole cultural narrative behind a cowboy hat, but Tordini and Ambrosio didn’t overthink it. They’re not...
Edward Field is a literary giant in the poetry and LGBTQ+ communities, but his entry into the world of poetry may surprise you. He first began to write poems while serving in the U.S. Air Force during World War II after a Red Cross worker handed him an anthology of poems, inadvertently setting the course for his life.
Bladnoch recently announced the release of three new single malt Scotch whiskies in the United States: Vinaya, 11-Year-Old and 14-Year-Old. This new core range was created by Master Distiller Nick Savage for the 204-year-old Lowland distillery. Each expression in the classic collection showcases what’s described as the signature Lowland style and range of flavors the historic distillery is known for — floral, spice and fruits with a hint of chocolate.
Archaeologists working in the Bizmoune Cave in southwest Morocco published a surprising finding in Science Advances last week: they had discovered what is believed to be the oldest jewelry in the world. The team found 33 shell beads that they dated to between 142,000 and 150,000 years old.
The beads were found between 2014 and 2018 and in the time since the team has been working to confirm a date for the artifacts through scientific analysis. The study, led by El Mehdi Sehasseh, a graduate student at the National Institute of Archaeological Sciences and Heritage in Rabat, involved doing uranium dating and looking...
The start of the digital transformation partnership between Propeller and Celtic Collection. The Celtic Collection have started a new chapter with the unveiling of a new luxury hotel, The Parkgate, and to coincide with the opening we have recently launched their new website. About The Celtic Collection. The Celtic Collection,...
"The museum of the past must be set aside, reconstructed, transformed...into a nursery of living thoughts,” George Brown Goode, the first curator of the Smithsonian’s Arts and Industries Building (AIB), wrote in 1889. “It should be a house full of ideas.”. AIB opened in 1881 as the first United States...
Books and travel have always gone hand in hand, but the current pandemic, in which people from around the world experienced mass lockdowns, made the need for escape through the written word even more crucial. In his new book Around the World in 80 Books, author and literary scholar David...
Like casual social hugs and the daily commute to the office cubicle, the platform movie release has been a casualty of the age of COVID. You remember the platform release, don’t you? It used to happen quite a bit this time of year. A movie with a major independent distributor, like Searchlight or A24 or Neon or Focus, would begin its journey down the runway, bolstered by excited media features and a healthy swell of positive reviews. At last, it would take off — in two or six theaters in New York and Los Angeles, where it would rack up...
Monochrome is in vogue this awards season as major contenders including “Belfast,” “The Tragedy of Macbeth” and “Passing” have all opted for lush black-and-white cinematography. Mike Mills called on “The Favourite” DP Robbie Ryan to shoot his latest project, “C’mon C’mon,” with similar rich imagery.
“I freaking love black-and-white movies,” Mills says. “It’s not a binary choice. It’s part of the history of cinema.” The movie, which A24 releases Nov. 19, centers on Joaquin Phoenix’s character, Johnny, a grizzled documentary filmmaker who has never had children, and his precocious, inquisitive 9-year-old nephew Jesse (Woody Norman), who embark on a road trip...
“The Real Charlie Chaplin” is an alluring title for a documentary about the man who was arguably the greatest comic artist in the history of the planet. (I could be wrong in that assessment; I wasn’t around in 1230 or 5600 B.C. But I’ll stand by it.) The title suggests that we’re going to get an unvarnished look at the man behind the curtain — the brilliant and complicated human being that Charlie Chaplin was, a charmer and a scoundrel, a sweetheart and a monster, not to mention a celebrity of scandalous appetites. All of that is covered, quite ingeniously,...
Conservators at the Cleveland Museum of Art (CMA) and the National Museum of Cambodia (NMC) recently solved a nearly 1,500-year-old sculptural jigsaw puzzle with the help of 3-D scanning and modeling technology. The researchers corrected the botched restorations of two statues, both of which depict the Hindu deity Krishna as...
North American esports organisation Complexity and sportswear fashion brand Champion have launched a limited streetwear capsule, titled ‘DOMAIN’. The collection is the latest in a recent string of sportswear and designer collaborations, as fashion brands continue turning to esports and gaming to reach the next generation of consumers. The collaboration...
