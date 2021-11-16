ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tenax Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

By Pat McDonald/Morning Times
Morning Times
 7 days ago

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) on Tuesday reported a loss...

Morning Times

Urban Outfitters: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $88.9 million. The Philadelphia-based company said it had profit of 89 cents per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of...
Morning Times

Matthews International: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Matthews International Corp. (MATW) on Thursday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $3.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The Pittsburgh-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 80 cents...
Morning Times

Victoria's Secret: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (AP) — Victoria's Secret & Co. (VSCO) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $75.2 million. On a per-share basis, the Reynoldsburg, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 81 cents. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research...
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock underperforms Monday when compared to competitors

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) slid 0.96% to $339.83 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.05% to 35,619.25 and the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.32% to 4,682.94. The stock's fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Microsoft Corp. closed $5.27 below its 52-week high ($345.10), which the company reached on November 19th.
MarketWatch

Travelers, Chevron share gains lead Dow's 50-point climb

Buoyed by positive momentum for shares of Travelers and Chevron, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up Tuesday afternoon. Shares of Travelers (TRV) and Chevron (CVX) are contributing to the index's intraday rally, as the Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 54 points (0.2%) higher. Travelers's shares are up $4.60 (2.9%) while those of Chevron have climbed $2.50, or 2.2%, combining for a roughly 47-point bump for the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the gain include JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Goldman Sachs (GS) and Merck (MRK) A $1 move in any of the index's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.
