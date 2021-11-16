ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

Newport & Nantucket Named Top 10 Best Beach Towns For Christmas

By Christian Winthrop
Newport Buzz
Newport Buzz
 7 days ago

Tracy Minkin from Coastal Living Magazine compiled a list of her favorite American beach towns for Christmas and it’s not surprising that Newport and Nantucket made the nice list!

“We all know Santa comes by boat, so it’s only fitting that we all get to the beach as quickly as possible for the holidays. These are my favorite beach towns that do it up right for Christmas, from old-fashioned style to all-out light extravaganzas.”

Why we love it: Historic, maritime, and full of great food and drink… I adore this New England city year-round, and its month-long embrace of the holidays is peerless. Whether you’re skating on the outdoor ice rink and pausing for hot chocolate, touring one of the renowned Gilded Age mansions in holiday finery, or attending holiday puppet shows, teas, and concerts, it’s Currier and Ives brought to life in the City By The Sea. (Note that the city uses only clear bulbs in the waterfront… gorgeous!)

Why we love it: Santa really does come by boat to this beautiful island, as part of the annual Christmas Stroll (there will be no organized Christmas Stroll for 2020. In its place, Nantucket Noel, a shop local initiative, will run from 27 November through 31 December 2020), an abundance of incredible shopping, eating, and drinking amidst great good cheer (and cobblestone streets lined with community-decorated trees). Don’t miss the special exhibit of decorated holiday trees at the Whaling Museum.

Eats:

If you’re looking for some great spots to dine, we recommend hitting up local favorites such as Tavern on Broadway with their Buck-A-Shuck Wednesdays or The Deck on Waites Wharf, the perfect waterfront dining destination with live music Thursday – Sunday.

Want to dine where Newport eats? Head on up to Bellevue Avenue and visit La Forge Casino Restaurant. The La Forge Casino Restaurant has served the community as a famous local establishment for years. Located on the grounds of the International Tennis Hall of Fame, La Forge has long been a local staple providing a menu, style, and friendly atmosphere that reflects our commitment to an exceptional dining experience.

Looking for our amazing food trucks? Check out the Amazo Pizza & Gelato truck, the La Costa Lobster & Tacos truck, the Cluck Truck!

Party:

The party never stops at Clarke Cooke House, The Deck, Malt, and Tavern on Broadway!

Don’t miss:

No trip to Newport is complete without a visit to the Audrain Automobile Museum.

The Audrain Automobile Museum has a mission to preserve and present automotive history while connecting and engaging with other non-profits and the community as a whole. Established in 2014, the Museum transformed the historic Audrain Building into a captivating display floor, fit specifically for our cultural needs. The Museum has access to collections with of over 300 cars, allowing for three fresh and unique exhibits per year. Ranging from Brass Era pre-War cars to Supercars of the 2000s, the Museum is dedicated to entertaining all generations and stylistic preferences.

America’s love affair with automobiles is intrinsic and Newport’s role is essential. The Museum engages and educates the Aquidneck Island community through car events and other nonprofit activities to further its position within automotive history. As the Museum continues to grow, so does its status as a must stop destination for both car enthusiasts and Newport visitors alike.

Taste the flavor:

Swing by the Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Co., sample some of their award winning creations, grab a bite at the food truck that pull up every weekend and enjoy some great live music.

Founded in 1999 by four college friends, Newport Storm Brewery was the original production craft brewery in Rhode Island. They created more than 100 distinctive beers while keeping things local and authentic. From their flagship Hurricane Amber Ale to seasonal brews made with Rhode Island grown ingredients, to beers aged in rum barrels, the brewery has been in the vanguard of craft brewing for nearly 20 years.

In 2006 the crew began distilling craft spirits. They were the first distillery in Rhode Island in 135 years and currently produce whiskey, a single barrel rum, and an overproof white rum.

Dress for success:

Newport’s former First Lady Deborah Winthrop owns the premier women’s boutique on Aquidneck Island with hip and chic clothing, bra sized swimwear and a the largest selection of lingerie around. Deborah and her staff are all expert bra fitters. The right bra will make you look and feel 10 years younger and 10lbs lighter!! Swing by and see for yourself.

Want to realize your inner Queen? Head to Bellevue Avenue and visit X&O Boutique for luxury women’s wear with unique and classic collections from Milan to Miami.

Get in Shape:

Pulse Newport is an award winning interval training focused bootcamp style gym offering HIIT, Spin, Bootcamp and Barre classes at two different locations. Elite Memberships include everything they offer. They have over a dozen certified, amazing trainers ready to give you the best workout in Newport.

Open Gym, Peloton Treadmill, Stairmasters, Barre Studio & Classes, HIIT Studio & Classes, Rowing Classes, Spin Classes, Infrared Sauna, Personal Training, Stretching Area, Dumbells to 110 lbs, Member Challenges, Body Composition Analysis, FitCamp Weight Loss Lean Muscle Building Program

Getting here:

Traveling in from New York City? Don’t forget about our friends at Tradewind Aviation and their super affordable shared charter flights from White Plains to Newport Airport.

