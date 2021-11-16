ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atelier Sophie 2 details Dreamscape Stones, Major Gathering Spots, more

By Brian
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKoei Tecmo and Gust today shared details about all-new exploration abilities and features in Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream including Dreamscape Stones and Major Gathering Spots as well as two new characters, Ramizel and Diebold. Additionally, we’ve got a new trailer for the RPG. Here’s...

Comments / 0

Twinfinite

New Atelier Sophie 2 Trailer Introduces Sophie Herself

Today Koei Tecmo released a new trailer of the upcoming JRPG Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream. This time around, we take a look at Sophie herself, in all of her naive and cute glory. Basically, the trailer serves as an introduction for the character. You can...
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

More details on Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-ReckoningDLC

Kingdoms of Amular, which was originally released in 2012, was recently re-released on the Nintendo Switch along with other platforms and is now scheduled to get some brand new downloadable content after all these years which is titled the Fatesworn Expansion. The team who have been working on the DLC have provided an update on its development progress on Steam. They admit that creating the new content was more challenging than they had originally anticipated, but they are now in the final stages of polishing and it should all be wrapped up soon. Read on below for all the juicy details about the Fatesworn Expansion:
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Touken Ranbu Warriors trailer introduces Kasen Kanesada

Following the previous video for Sengo Muramasa, a new trailer has come in for Touken Ranbu Warriors that puts the spotlight on Kasen Kanesada. The character is voiced by Kaito Ishikawa in the game. Thanks to the official site from Koei Tecmo, we have the following information about Kasen:. An...
VIDEO GAMES
Anime News Network

Atelier Sophie 2 Game's 1st Promo Video Previews Weather Control, Major Gathering Spots

KOEI Tecmo America began streaming on Tuesday the first promotional video for the Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream (Atelier no Sophie 2: Fushigi na Yume no Renkinjutsushi) game, a title celebrating the 25th anniversary in Gust's Atelier series of games. The trailer previews story and gameplay features, including the Dreamscape Stone, which can control the weater, and Major Gathering Spots, which feature better materials than traditional spots.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Monster Hunter Rise – Sonic collaboration details and trailer

The latest Monster Hunter Rise collaboration content has been detailed by Capcom, featuring SEGA’s Sonic the Hedgehog. Available to all players as a free update when it arrives, this latest content will bring the Blue Blur to Monster Hunter Rise on November 26. Check out the trailer for the new content below.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl reviews roundup

Ahead of this week’s launch, reviews for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl are now starting to emerge. Nintendo just lifted the embargo on the two Switch games. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl were announced for Switch this past February. New trailers and information have been shared...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space Remastered announced for Switch

Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space Remastered is coming to Switch and will launch on December 8, Skunkape Games announced today. The studio indicated around this time last year that it was working on updated versions of Sam & Max season 2 and 3. That should mean that we’ll be seeing The Devil’s Playhouse on Switch down the road as well. Sam & Max Save the World (season 1) made it to Switch last December.
THEATER & DANCE
vrfocus.com

More Ruins Magus Details Released as Kickstarter Begins

A couple of days ago VRFocus reported on an upcoming Japanese role-playing game (JRPG) called Ruins Magus for Oculus and Steam headsets. Developer CharacterBank plans on making an English language version so to help in that endeavour the team has launched a Kickstarter crowd-funding campaign. As expected, the Kickstarter goal...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

[Review] Blue Reflection: Second Light

While the original Blue Reflection was met with a mixed reception, it showed a mature side of Gust that involved some of the developer’s best illustrations yet accompanied by a beautiful, intuitive, and seamless user interface that really complemented the overall atmosphere. The game involved magical girls who come into their powers unexpectedly before realizing the good they can do with it. It undoubtedly took big inspiration from the likes of Persona and Final Fantasy, but the distribution of these influences felt uneven and misguided, even if it was an RPG worth talking about. Blue Reflection: Second Light now fixes a lot of the issues of what made the first game’s wholesome RPG feel more frustrating than I believe it intended to be, and thankfully serves as a standalone sequel that doesn’t need players to have any familiarity with the first entry at all. The best part is? Blue Reflection: Second Light not only feels like Gust maturing as a studio, but the team finally coming to grips with working on Switch’s hardware.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Kingdom Two Crowns: Norse Lands launch trailer

Publisher Raw Fury and developer Stumpy Squid have issued a new launch trailer for Kingdom Two Crowns: Norse Lands, which is the game’s first premium expansion. It can be purchased on Switch starting today. For those that missed our previous coverage, here’s everything you need to know about Kingdom Two...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Minecraft Caves & Cliffs Update: Part II release date set for this month

Mojang Studios has set a release date for the next big Minecraft update, Caves & Cliffs Part II. All players on Switch can download the patch starting on November 30. Here’s a rundown of the Minecraft Caves & Cliffs Update: Part II straight from the Minecraft blog that covered the release date news:
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Brownies announces EGGLIA Rebirth for Switch

Brownies has unveiled EGGLIA Rebirth, an upcoming RPG for Switch. Japan will be getting the game on December 16. EGGLIA Rebirth is based on EGGLIA: Legend of the Redcap, which previously game to mobile devices. The Switch version will have new characters, stories, and more. That’s on top of an updated user interface and proper controller support.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Miracle Snack Shop out on Switch in December, new details and trailer

Publisher CFK and developer TALESshop have provided an update on Miracle Snack Shop, the visual novel that was announced for Switch earlier this year. The two sides confirmed a final release date of December 2 today. Read the latest details on Miracle Snack Shop below, courtesy of CFK:. A dating...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Surviving the Aftermath launch trailer

Publisher Paradox Interactive and developer Iceflake Studios have gone live with a launch trailer for Surviving the Aftermath, a post-apocalyptic survival colony builder. The game has come to Switch following the announcement back in October 2020. For those interested in learning more about Surviving the Aftermath, read the following overview:
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Atelier Sophie 2 to Get Tales of Arise Collaboration Content

Koei Tecmo announced that Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream will include a Bandai Namco’s Tales of Arise crossover. At the moment, there are no other details about the collaboration than the announcement itself. Koei did promise things like illustrations and interviews as the game approaches release. [Thanks, Famitsu!]
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Loop Hero launches on Switch in December, new trailer

Loop Hero has secured a final release date on Switch. The old-school adventure game will launch on December 9, publisher Devolver Digital and developer Four Quarters announced today. Loop Hero was first confirmed for Switch back in August. At the time, it had a vague holiday release window. Here’s some...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

NERF Legends launch trailer

NERF Legends, a sci-fi shooter based on Hasbro’s NERF IP, arrives on Switch today. Marking the occasion, developer GameMill Entertainment has shared a launch trailer for the game. Check it out below the break. Here’s an overview with some additional details for NERF Legends in case you missed it:. NERF...
VIDEO GAMES

