Niantic has raised $300 million to build the "real-world metaverse." Techcrunch reported that the investment came from Coatue, bringing Niantic's valuation to $9 billion. The Pokémon Go developer's vision for the metaverse is quite different from the one Facebook/Meta is promoting, which aims at connecting users in VR. Niantic's founder and CEO John Hanke actually published a blog post earlier this year saying this approach relying on virtual reality, popularised by Ready Player One, is a "dystopian nightmare."

BUSINESS ・ 11 HOURS AGO