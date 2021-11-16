Looking back at 20 years of Xbox | Podcast

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Heads up, holiday shoppers: The Xbox Series S is currently in stock at Amazon. In a way, that's not news: Unlike the newer Nintendo Switch OLED and the more powerful Xbox Series X and PS5, the Series S has always been comparatively easy to obtain since its November 2020 release. (The PS5 and Xbox are getting a big bite at the apple today when Walmart will have them, initially only for Walmart Plus members, later this afternoon.)

