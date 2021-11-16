ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Looking back at 20 years of Xbox | Podcast

gamesindustry.biz
 7 days ago

You can now download the latest episode of The GamesIndustry.biz Podcast in which we discuss Xbox's 20th anniversary. The episode gives us a chance to reflect on the evolution of the brand and the impact it has...

www.gamesindustry.biz

VentureBeat

The RetroBeat: Xbox co-creator Seamus Blackley looks back 20 years later

The original Xbox launched on November 15, meaning that Microsoft’s first console is nearing its 20th anniversary. Our own Dean Takahashi chatted with Xbox co-creator Seamus Blackley during our GamesBeat Summit Next digital event earlier this week. During the discussion, Blackley explained what he learned from the monumental project. “The...
Engadget

A look back at the strengths of the OG Xbox on its 20th birthday

20 years ago today, the original Xbox was released. It’s a pretty big milestone for the entire gaming industry, because it’s hard to imagine console gaming without Xbox today. But back then it was pretty risky — Microsoft was the first American firm to release a gaming system in eight years, and the company wasn’t really well-known for being a game developer or publisher outside of the Flight Simulator series and built-in Windows games like Solitaire and Minesweeper.
fingerguns.net

The Finger Guns Podcast Ep. 132 – Happy 20 Years Xbox!

This week on a bumper Finger Guns Podcast Rossko, Miles, Kat and Sean get together to celebrate 20 whole years of Microsoft’s Xbox. There is plenty to discuss as we recollect our fondest memories and Rossko tries not to get too emotional. We also get rather excited about Halo Infinite...
The Verge

20 years of Xbox: a visual history

Twenty years ago today, Microsoft released the original Xbox in North America, marking its bold entry into the world of console gaming. Since then, the design of Xbox consoles have changed almost beyond recognition. What started with a piece of big and bulky ‘90s-style electronics has (generally) gotten sleeker and more compact, and as trends have shifted, we’ve seen wired controller ports, and even some disc drives, disappear.
thumbsticks.com

Xbox Back Compat gets 76 new games

Microsoft has announced that 76 new games are now available to play in a final update to the Xbox Backward Compatibility program. We thought Microsoft was done with its impressive Backward Compatibility programme, but not so. On today’s Xbox Anniversary Livestream, it was announced that 76 new original Xbox and...
purexbox.com

Xbox Is 20 Years Old Today! What Are Your Favourite Xbox Memories?

The day has arrived! Xbox is officially celebrating its 20th anniversary today, with the original console having originally debuted on November 15th, 2001. It's been a rollercoaster of a 20 years, with far more ups than downs over the past two decades, and the brand is arguably in its strongest ever position right now with Phil Spencer at the helm.
Aviation Week

Podcast: Back to Business

Axios

Xbox chief Phil Spencer reflects on 20 years of Xbox

Two decades in, the unexpected consequences of some of Xbox’s boldest innovations nudged Microsoft to break away from its initial “gamer” marketing push toward an inclusive approach to gaming, Xbox boss Phil Spencer tells Axios. Why it matters: Xbox turns 20 today, offering a moment to reflect on what Microsoft...
gamesindustry.biz

PlayStation 5 owners prefer boxed games to downloads

PlayStation fans across Europe and beyond heavily favour retail for their game purchases, with more than ten million boxed games sold in the console's first ten months on sale. The figure comes from Global Sales Data's presentation at GI Live: London last month, where the firm's video games consultant Sam...
goodmorningamerica.com

Xbox 20th anniversary: Looking back on introduction of gaming console

This month marks 20 years since Microsoft unveiled the first Xbox. On Nov. 15, 2001, at an event that included a guest appearance from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, then-Microsoft CEO Bill Gates pulled the wraps off the black and green gaming device. Since then, Xbox has released four generations of popular gaming consoles. Success, however, wasn't always a sure thing.
CNET

The Xbox Series S is back in stock at Amazon

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Heads up, holiday shoppers: The Xbox Series S is currently in stock at Amazon. In a way, that's not news: Unlike the newer Nintendo Switch OLED and the more powerful Xbox Series X and PS5, the Series S has always been comparatively easy to obtain since its November 2020 release. (The PS5 and Xbox are getting a big bite at the apple today when Walmart will have them, initially only for Walmart Plus members, later this afternoon.)
Videogamer.com

Rez creator looks back on 20 years in new retrospective video

This week marks 20 years since the launch of the original Rez on the Sega Dreamcast, and creator Tetsuya Mizuguchi has marked the occasion with a new retrospective video. Though the game’s original development studio—Sega’s United Games Artists—no longer exists, Mizuguchi’s current studio, Enhance Inc is behind the video. They reunited Tetsuya virtually with many of his former colleagues, as well as journalists and fans to talk about the 2001 game and its legacy.
onmsft.com

Microsoft launches immersive Xbox Museum to celebrate 20 years of Xbox

Microsoft has launched today a virtual Xbox Museum which lets everyone revisit the history of the gaming brand over the past 20 years. The interactive experience also lets Xbox gamers sign in with their Xbox Live account to take a look at their own personal journey with Microsoft’s various Xbox consoles.
gamesindustry.biz

Phil Spencer calls for industry to work on 'legal emulation'

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer says he wants to see the games industry working harder on finding legal emulation in order to better preserve older games. His comments come from an interview with Axios, where he discussed the industry's problems when it comes to preserving its past -- something he has expressed concerns about before.
The Verge

Razer’s new Kaira Pro headset will bring the bass to PS5

After releasing a fleet of gaming products geared toward Xbox and PC, Razer is finally giving the PS5 a little love with two new Kaira wireless headsets, the $99.99 Kaira and the $199.99 Kaira Pro. They aren’t carbon copies of the Xbox versions, either. Razer made a color palette swap to a white / black colorway, and there’s leatherette covering the ear cups, as opposed to a piece of breathable mesh fabric. But that’s not all.
gamesindustry.biz

Phil Spencer says some NFT games feel "more exploitive than about entertainment"

Xbox head Phil Spencer has expressed his concerns over current NFT-based game projects feeling "more exploitive than about entertainment." In an interview with Axios, Spencer said the current situation with NFTs in games is a lot of "speculation and experimentation" and added that exploitive games is not the kind of content he wants on Xbox's storefront.
gamesindustry.biz

Ampere: Xbox Series S outselling Series X in key markets

Data analysts Ampere says that Xbox Series S is out-selling Series X across several key markets. GamesIndustry.biz has also seen figures that show S and X are at least 50/50 in terms of install base in major territories. As a result of the success of Series S, which is a...
SFGate

The PlayStation 5 is finally back in stock at Walmart for Black Friday

If you were one of the many people who tried, unsuccessfully, to snag a PlayStation 5 last year when it dropped or anytime after, we feel you. Sony’s best-selling game console is still a tough buy, but we have some good news for you. Walmart is restocking PlayStation 5 consoles this Monday, Nov. 22 at 7 PM, so get your fingers and browsers ready.
