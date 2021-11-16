Retail earnings and Federal Reserve set the trend this week

It’s been a busy start to the week with news earlier on Monday that the US President Joe Biden had nominated Jerome Powell to serve a second term as chair of the Federal Reserve. The other contender was the slightly more dovish Lael Brainard, who is now tapped for the role of vice-chair. This is seen as a vote of continuity for the US economy and comes at a moment where the US government is starting to express concern about the speed of price increases and is taking steps to try and reduce price pressures, for example the expected release of some Strategic Petroleum Reserves later this week. The announcement is also a sign that the Fed is likely to hike interest rates in the middle of next year. While the renomination of Powell is mostly good news for financial markets, there was a risk-off tone to financial markets at the start of the week as US Treasury yields took a leap higher, the 2-year Treasury note rose by 8 basis points to 0.59%, the highest level since March 2020.

BUSINESS ・ 18 HOURS AGO