Retail earnings and Federal Reserve set the trend this week

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStock investors are eager to see this week's wave of retail earnings and hear the rhetoric from several Federal Reserve speakers. Home Depot and Walmart are in the spotlight today with investors anxious to learn how well the retailers are handling the unwelcome combination of supply chain bottlenecks, labor shortages, and...

FXStreet.com

The continuity trade at the Fed, Jerome Powell gets re-hired

It’s been a busy start to the week with news earlier on Monday that the US President Joe Biden had nominated Jerome Powell to serve a second term as chair of the Federal Reserve. The other contender was the slightly more dovish Lael Brainard, who is now tapped for the role of vice-chair. This is seen as a vote of continuity for the US economy and comes at a moment where the US government is starting to express concern about the speed of price increases and is taking steps to try and reduce price pressures, for example the expected release of some Strategic Petroleum Reserves later this week. The announcement is also a sign that the Fed is likely to hike interest rates in the middle of next year. While the renomination of Powell is mostly good news for financial markets, there was a risk-off tone to financial markets at the start of the week as US Treasury yields took a leap higher, the 2-year Treasury note rose by 8 basis points to 0.59%, the highest level since March 2020.
BUSINESS
The Week

The promise and problem of a functional Federal Reserve

President Biden's Monday renomination of Jerome Powell for a second term as head of America's central bank, the Federal Reserve, isn't too surprising. Powell is broadly respected across most of the political spectrum and has largely been supportive of Biden's agenda of job creation and economic growth. Democrats also have only 50 seats in the Senate, and Powell is a Republican first appointed by former President Donald Trump. Despite that, he's evinced more concern for American workers of any Fed chair since Marriner Eccles in the 1930s and 40s.
U.S. POLITICS
Person
Mary Daly
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Lael Brainard
Washington Monthly

Biden Was Right to Pick Powell to Chair the Federal Reserve

If you want to understand why President Joe Biden chose the right Federal Reserve chair, go back to March 2020. The novel coronavirus was sweeping the globe. On March 8, Italy was the first country to go into a real lockdown, the kind where you couldn’t go outside or for a drive. On March 11, the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic with its center in Europe. On March 16, President Donald Trump banned travel to the U.S. from 26 European nations. By the end of the month, one-third of the earth’s nearly 8 billion people would be under some kind of lockdown.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
FXStreet.com

AUD steady despite rise in US and Global rates

AUD - Australian Dollar. The Australian dollar maintained a relatively narrow trading range throughout Monday, tracking between 0.7230 and 0.7270. Having climbed steadily through the domestic and European session the AUD touched highs at 0.7272 ahead of reports president Biden has reappointed Jerome Powell as head of the FOMC and Federal Reserve. The appointment ensures consistency in monetary policy and a sustained dovish outlook. Equities rallied in the wake of the announcement amid a promise of accommodative monetary policy through the months ahead. The AUD however fell back toward 0.7230 as the US dollar found support. Markets continue to ignore the Fed’s dovish interest rate projections pricing in higher interest rates beyond H2 2022. Despite struggling to hold onto gains against the US dollar the AUD outperformed most other major counterparts, seemingly rebuffing last week’s notable underperformance to rally back above 0.54 British Pence, 0.6450 Euro and 1.04 NZD.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY forms double tops near 115.00 despite upbeat yields, US PMI in focus

USD/JPY consolidates the biggest daily gains in two weeks. US President Biden’s Fed nominations propel rate hike expectations, yields and DXY. Comments from Fed’s Bostic, Treasury Sec. Yellen seems to offer the latest pullback. Preliminary US PMIs for November, Japan stimulus should be watched closely for fresh impulse. USD/JPY refreshes...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD consolidates losses above 0.7200 on RBA’s Kohler, sluggish yields

AUD/USD seesaws around seven-week low, snaps two-day downtrend. US President Biden’s Fed nominations propelled yields, DXY before the latest pullback move amid off in Japan. RBA’s Kohler cites all-time low interest rates, Aussie CBA PMIs came in mixed for November. US PMIs, rate hike concerns and China headlines are in...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD off multi-week low, keeps the red below mid-0.6900s

NZD/USD witnessed heavy selling for the third successive day on Tuesday. Weaker NZ Retail Sales data exerted pressure amid sustained USD buying. Acceptance below the 0.7000 mark further aggravated the bearish pressure. The NZD/USD pair remained depressed heading into the European session, albeit has managed to rebound a few pips...
RETAIL
stockmarket.com

3 Retail Stocks To Watch That Reported Earnings Today

Are These The Best Retail Stocks To Invest In Amid Strong Retail Earnings?. Retail stocks continue to take center stage in the stock market today. While the reasons for this attention may be mixed, the industry remains a notable one ahead of the year-end season. After all, with consumer spending at a seasonal high despite rising consumer prices, retailers could have more room to run. Not to mention, other key sectors of the stock market such as the tech industry also seem to be taking a breather.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls step up on US dollar weakness in Asia

Gold licks its wounds after declining the most since September 16. Markets welcome US Pres. Biden’s decision to nominate Powell for Fed Chair, Clarida as vice Chairman. DXY refreshes 16-month high as Yields add over and above last week’s losses, preliminary PMIs for November eyed. Update: Gold is higher in...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Futures signal mixed open ahead of retail earnings

Retailers like Abercrombie and Fitch, American Eagle Outfitters, Dick's Sporting Goods, Nordstrom and Gap are set to report earnings. CNBC's Silvana Henao reports on how markets are shaping up ahead of the open.
RETAIL
Zacks.com

Retail ETFs to Gain on Q3 Earnings Wave

The overall earnings picture for the retail sector this earnings season has been robust. Total earnings from 94.7% of the sector’s total market capitalization reported so far are up 8.4% on 11% higher revenues, with 85.2% beating EPS and revenue estimates. While the proportion of these companies beating third-quarter EPS...
RETAIL
Birmingham Star

Biden nominates chairman of US Federal Reserve

US President Joe Biden has renominated Jerome Powell as chairman of the Federal Reserve for a second term. The move had been widely anticipated by market-watchers. "America needs steady, independent, and effective leadership at the Federal Reserve. That's why I will nominate Jerome Powell for a second term as Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and Dr. Lael Brainard to serve as Vice Chair of the Board of Governors," Biden's official Twitter, reads.
BUSINESS

