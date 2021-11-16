Tesla Stock Price and Forecast: Why is TSLA stock so high?

RIVN shares fall another 15% on Thursday. Rivian stock had already fallen 15% on Wednesday. Momentum is slowing and premarket shows more losses are possible. Rivian (RIVN) goes for an unwanted three in a row on Friday, that of three down days in a row. While earlier in the week a seller did not seem to be in sight, now the momentum has stopped and volatility is sharp and sore. Rivian price is now quoting at $123.05 in the premarket, having closed down 15% at $123.38 on Thursday. This one has been all about momentum rather than valuation, and when the music stops it is time to get off the rollercoaster.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO