Tesla Stock Price and Forecast: Why is TSLA stock so high?

The stock price of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCDA) increased by over 13% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCDA) – a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of its investigational drug candidate, veverimer, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed to slow chronic kidney disease (CKD) progression in patients with metabolic acidosis and CKD – increased by over 13% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Tricida announcing that it has entered into definitive agreements with certain investors for the purchase and sale of common stock, pre-funded warrants and common warrants in a registered direct equity financing for gross proceeds to Tricida of approximately $42 million.
