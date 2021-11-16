ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla Stock Price and Forecast: Why is TSLA stock so high?

By Ivan Brian
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla stock falls again on Monday as Elon can't stop tweeting. TSLA shares overdue a fall after huge gains for the last fortnight. Tesla still hanging on to membership of the $1 trillion club. Tesla (TSLA) stock fell again on Monday just under 2%, and this latest fall puts...

The Motley Fool

1 Warning From Elon Musk Every Cryptocurrency Investor Needs to Know

Elon Musk urges that investors not invest too heavily in cryptocurrencies. He believes that "true value" is made by producing products and services that people use. Elon Musk doesn't mind expressing his opinions on anything from cannabis to space exploration. The Tesla CEO is rarely without a view on whatever the hot topic of the moment might be.
The Motley Fool

Better Buy: Tesla or a 50/50 Split of Lucid and Rivian?

Tesla, Rivian, and Lucid are the three most valuable U.S. automakers. Tesla’s business and growth have never been better. Lucid's initial product has won high praise, and Rivian has some unique advantages. Veteran electric-car stock investors have spent years with limited options. Sure, there have been raw-material plays like lithium...
Elon Musk
Musk’s Tax Bill on Stock Options Fell Along With Tesla’s Share Price

Elon Musk already faces a federal tax bill approaching $2.7 billion on exercising Tesla Inc. stock options. It would have been bigger if the company’s share price hadn’t fallen after he tweeted about selling stock. The stock fluctuations have financial consequences for the U.S. government, Mr. Musk and Tesla. When...
Tesla (TSLA) Stock: Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) increased by over 2% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) increased by over 2% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to a tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk saying that the Model S Plaid vehicle would probably be available in China around March 2022. The Model S Plaid — which is the company’s fastest production car — started being delivered earlier this year.
The Motley Fool

Why Tesla Stock Rallied Today

Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) rose on Monday after CEO Elon Musk said the electric vehicle (EV) maker's Model S Plaid luxury sedan is likely to make its debut in China in March. By the close of trading, Tesla's stock price was up 1.7%, after rising as much as 5.7% earlier...
#Tsla#Tesla Shares#Tesla Stock Price#Jpmorgan#Reuters#The Elon Musk
Elon Musk has sold nearly $9 billion worth of Tesla stock in 2 weeks — but he's only halfway toward selling 10% of his stake

Elon Musk has cashed in nearly $9 billion worth of Tesla stock in the past two weeks, but he's still only halfway toward fulfilling his pledge to sell 10% of his stock. The Tesla CEO sold 8.2 million shares in total, generating $8.8 billion in proceeds, Securities and Exchange Commission filings show. The sales have precipitated a 7% drop in the automaker's stock price, erasing roughly $84 billion from its market capitalization.
Why This Investor Is Buying Tesla Stock Following Pullback

Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock has been trending higher over the last month as momentum traders pile into the name. Although the stock is still up more than 20% over a one-month period, it has pulled back about 10% from recent highs. NewEdge Wealth's Rob Sechan decided to buy Tesla shares...
Rivian Automotive Stock News and Forecast: Why is RIVN stock down?

RIVN shares fall another 15% on Thursday. Rivian stock had already fallen 15% on Wednesday. Momentum is slowing and premarket shows more losses are possible. Rivian (RIVN) goes for an unwanted three in a row on Friday, that of three down days in a row. While earlier in the week a seller did not seem to be in sight, now the momentum has stopped and volatility is sharp and sore. Rivian price is now quoting at $123.05 in the premarket, having closed down 15% at $123.38 on Thursday. This one has been all about momentum rather than valuation, and when the music stops it is time to get off the rollercoaster.
Tesla Stock Price Target Hiked To Street High As House Passes New EV Credits

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives raised his price target for Tesla (TSLA) stock to $1,400 from $1,000 in a note to clients late Thursday, as the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday passed a reconciliation bill that includes EV credits for Tesla and other EV makers. Tesla stock and other EV stocks rose on Friday.
Why Roblox Stock Broke to New Highs This Week

Executives laid out their roadmap to grow the platform to 1 billion users. Shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) were trading up 13.6% week to date as of 1:47 p.m. ET on Thursday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock initially took off after the company's better-than-expected third-quarter earnings results on Nov. 8. But earlier this week, management outlined its long-term vision to significantly expand its market potential, and investors walked away feeling even more optimistic about the company's prospects.
Why Tesla Stock Surged Higher on Wednesday

Electric vehicle market hype could be helping Tesla shares. The stock is still down meaningfully from a 52-week high of more than 1,243. Analysts expect big growth from the automaker in the fourth quarter. What happened. Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) surged on Wednesday, climbing as much as 6.2%. As of...
Why Elon Musk Is Selling Tesla Stock, Might Sell More Stock

Earlier in November, Tesla stock hit its new all-time high. Then came a bombshell from Tesla CEO Elon Musk that he intends to sell 10 percent of his holdings in the company. A lot of speculation and conspiracy theories are floating around about why Musk is selling Tesla shares. Here are the likely reasons why Musk is selling the shares.
Is Carrier Global Stock Price Set For New Highs?

Carrier Global stock (CARR) appears to have ended its 2-month correction with the recent turn higher. Initial confirmation came when the stock price recently broke above its October high. While this is still below the old highs, it is important as CARR formed a strong base and successfully tested the...
Tesla stock: 211 hedge funds and asset management firms added TSLA positions in Q3

It appears that Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been getting some attention from institutional investors in recent months. As per SEC disclosures, over 200 hedge funds and asset management firms added new positions in Tesla last quarter. Prolific hedge funds such as Renaissance Technologies, Aristides Capital, and Adage Capital Partners in particular grew their Tesla holdings by a significant degree in Q3 2021.
Tricida (TCDA) Stock: Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCDA) increased by over 13% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCDA) – a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of its investigational drug candidate, veverimer, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed to slow chronic kidney disease (CKD) progression in patients with metabolic acidosis and CKD – increased by over 13% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Tricida announcing that it has entered into definitive agreements with certain investors for the purchase and sale of common stock, pre-funded warrants and common warrants in a registered direct equity financing for gross proceeds to Tricida of approximately $42 million.
