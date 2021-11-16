ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Major change in trend US stocks, T-bonds, US Dollar

Cover picture for the article11/15 Recap: - The S&P opened with a 6 handle gap up and then traded another 8 handles higher, into a 9:39 AM high of the day. From that high, the S&P declined 24 handles into a 12:22 PM low of the day. From that low, the S&P rallied 12 handles...

theedgemarkets.com

Asia stocks fall, dollar firm on US rate hike bets after Powell's renomination

HONG KONG (Nov 23): Asia stocks faltered on Tuesday, tracking a retreat on Wall Street as traders bolstered their bets on US rate hikes in 2022 after President Joe Biden picked Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to lead the central bank for a second term. The London market pointed to...
WORLD
FXStreet.com

Forex technical analysis and forecast: Majors, equities and commodities

After completing another descending structure at 1.1230, EURUSD is expected to correct towards 1.1277. Later, the market may form a new descending structure to reach 1.1195 and then start another correction with the target at 1.1350. GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”. After finishing the descending wave at 1.3396,...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Forex Today: Dollar consolidates Monday's rally, markets await November PMI data

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, November 23:. The dollar continued to outperform its major rivals at the start of the week, boosted by the rising US Treasury bond yields following US President Joe Biden's decision to nominate Jerome Powell for a second term as Fed chair. The US Dollar Index, which touched a 16-month high of 96.60 earlier in the day, is consolidating its gains around mid-96s. Investors await the preliminary November Markit Manufacturing and Services PMI surveys from the euro area, Germany, the UK and the US.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

The S&P 500 makes a new all-time high at 4743.83

11/22 Recap: - The S&P opened with a 14 handle gap up and then traded another 32 handles higher into a 10:16 AM high of the day and new all-time high. From that high, the S&P declined 43 handles into an 11:58 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 31 handles into a 3:12 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 49 handles, closing near the low of the day.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD prints an eight-week low around 0.7207 amid US dollar strength

AUD/USD edges lower as risk-sensitive currencies get hammered by the greenback. Fed’s Bostic adds to the group of Fed members that would like a faster pace of the bond taper. AUD/USD is headed towards 0.7169, though a break lower would expose 0.7105. The AUD/USD grinds lower to an eight-week low...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD plunges to $23.30s as US bond yields keep rallying

XAG/USD slumps for the second consecutive day broke below $24.00. Higher US T-bond yields, rise towards 1.646%, strengthen the greenback. XAG/USD: Failure to reclaim $23.53 opens the door for further downside, towards $23.00. Silver (XAG/USD) plummets during the New York session, down 2.98%, trading at $23.44 at the time of...
MARKETS
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
FXStreet.com

Like the latest bond flick, the US Dollar has no time to die

While the dollar is on a tear, precious metal stocks have gotten away with it lately. But how long will their resistance last?. After the USD Index’s negative response to the ECB’s monetary policy meeting on Oct. 28, I warned on Oct. 29 that dollar bears were unlikely to celebrate for much longer. I wrote:
MARKETS
seeitmarket.com

Currency Markets Roiled As US Dollar Strengthens

The currency markets are among the largest in the world. And when the reserve currency U.S. Dollar makes a big move, other assets listen (and respond). Seems like something similar is occurring right now. Today’s chart 2-pack takes a look at “monthly” charts of the U.S. Dollar and Euro. Could...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

US dollar extend gains

The US dollar rally continued on Friday after Austria announced a full national lockdown due to spiralling Covid-19 cases. Fears that new virus restrictions across the Eurozone would derail its recovery saw the US dollar rise against the euro, but it was also evident that haven-related buying also boosted the greenback generally. The dollar index rose 0.57% to 96.06, edging higher to 96.11 in Asia.
RETAIL
DailyFx

US Dollar Technical Outlook Remains Bullish

Last week the US Dollar Index (DXY) broke through a line of resistance and within a couple of days tested that level to confirm it as support (old resistance becomes new support). The top-side slope running higher since June was a worthy level to watch with all the inflection points.
MARKETS
marketpulse.com

Maintaining continuity at the Fed, stocks rally, US data, stronger dollar as yields rise, bitcoin struggles

Despite rising pressure from progressive Democrats for a switch at the head of the Fed, President Biden decided that he doesn’t want to change horses in midstream. US stocks are rising as continuity at the Fed remains. Financials surge following Biden’s decision to renominate Fed Chair Powell as financial markets price in more rate hikes and since Lael Brainard got the second top post and not Vice Chair for Supervision. This does not signal the banks are in the clear as they could see an even tougher regulator announced shortly.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Powell confirmation boosts the US dollar, and equity markets

Despite opening slightly higher, European markets spent most of the day trading in broadly negative territory until the afternoon announcement of the confirmation of Jay Powell as Fed chairman for another 4 years helped provide an afternoon uplift. This news has helped outweigh the broader negativity that has seen the...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Gold books sharpest daily drop in over 3 months, settles at over 2-week low, as Treasury yields and dollar pop

Gold futures on Monday skidded lower, suffering the steepest daily decline in more than three months, as a rally in yields and a strengthening of the U.S. dollar buffeted precious metals. December gold ended down $45.30, or 2.4%, to settle at $1,806.30 an ounce. The yellow metal booked a third straight decline, matching the longest such skid since the period ended Oct. 11. and finished at the lowest point since Nov. 4. Trading for the precious metal came as the dollar, as measured by the U.S. ICE Dollar Index DXY , was up less than 0.5%, hanging near the loftiest level since the summer of 2020. On top of that, the 10-year Treasury note yield was up around 1.62%, compared with a Friday afternoon level at 1.535%. Those moves came as the White House announced that Biden has nominated Jerome Powell to another four-year term as Fed Chairman, and has decided to nominate Fed Gov. Lael Brainard to serve as the central bank's vice chairwoman.
MARKETS

