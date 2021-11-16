ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 reasons an Eagles playoff berth is increasingly likely

By John Stolnis
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLife moves pretty fast in the NFL. This week, the Tampa Bay Bucs were flattened by an awful Washington Football Team and the decrepit Dolphins somehow upended the Baltimore Ravens. Last week, the Jaguars took down the Bills, the Broncos destroyed the Cowboys, and the Giants tripped up the...

bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Sean Payton’s Saints have been dangerous as underdogs

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... The Eagles have morphed into one of the most run-heavy teams in the NFL. Last week, in a win against the Denver Broncos, they used a bunch of read elements with Jalen Hurts to rush for 216 yards. But this week, they go up against the best run defense in the NFL. After last week’s cover against the Titans, the Saints are now 9-2 against the spread as underdogs over the past three seasons and 8-0 against the spread as underdogs without Drew Brees. I think this is a bad matchup for the Eagles’ offense, and I don’t have much faith in the Eagles’ defense. The pick: Saints (+2)
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

DeVonta Smith got his wish in a 30-13 victory against Denver Broncos

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith was matched once more against Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain on Sunday. Although the duo had been matched-up frequently during their time at the University of Alabama, the two players, who are both first-round picks, was going head to head, and competing for a pass Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts threw that was going for the Empower Field at Mile High end zone, with best au online casino watching on closely for a game being developed on the platform.
NFL
State
Arizona State
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles issue estimated injury report ahead of Saints game

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their first official injury report on Wednesday in advance of their Week 11 game against the New Orleans Saints. Note that this report is merely an estimation because the Eagles held a walkthrough instead of a normal practice. Nick Sirianni explained he wants to be cautious with the players since it’s getting to be later in the season and Philly still hasn’t had their bye week.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles vs. Saints: 15 winners, 6 losers, 1 IDK

The Eagles beat the Saints! Time to hand out some winners, losers, and IDKs. Beating New Orleans was a big deal. The Eagles’ playoff odds increased by 17.9% to 43.1% overall, according to Football Outsiders. Here’s a look at the current NFC playoff picture:. The Eagles are probably looking at...
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Nick Sirianni: “If Miles Sanders is healthy and ready to go, he’s our starter”

Eagles’ head coach Nick Sirianni spoke to reporters on Wednesday, and he explained why he chose to have a walk-thru instead of full practice, citing the team’s late-season bye week (Week 14) and needing to keep the players healthy and rested. He also spoke about the running back group, especially with the potential return of Miles Sanders, and how they’re preparing to face a stout run defense on Sunday against the Saints.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Cap expert says Dallas Goedert extension is “a pretty solid contract for Philadelphia”

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... All in all it works out to $57 million in new money with $35.13 million in guarantees of which $14.877 million is fully guaranteed at signing and $29.12 million is virtually guaranteed at signing. In my opinion this is a pretty solid contract for Philadelphia. Despite ranking 3rd in annual value, the one year cash flows will rank 5th, trailing market leader Mark Andrews by $12.25 million. His two year cash flow will rank 3rd trailing both George Kittle and Andrews by around $5.5 million. He will pull within $2.25 million of Andrews after three years and finally jump his contract in the final year of the contract. This was a good way of hitting a target annual value while keeping the cash flows in a class down from that target APY. I would imagine the tradeoff for the Eagles was giving that guarantee on the 2024 salary but because the cash flows are team friendly up front I doubt that was a big concern for them nor was the player favorable vesting schedule since the overall guarantees will trail some other deals both in total and on a percentage basis. Because the Eagles did not have to go higher in the 2024 guarantee they should have plenty of wiggle room to bring the contract down in the event things do go south that year.
NFL
Person
Devonta Smith
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Trevor Siemian
Person
Taylor Heinicke
bleedinggreennation.com

Nick Sirianni talks Dallas Goedert’s new contract and Eagles RB usage

Eagles’ head coach Nick Sirianni spoke briefly on Friday afternoon, and gave some injury updates ahead of the Saints game on Sunday, as well as talked about Dallas Goedert’s contract extension and the running back room and rotation. He also talked a little about the New Orleans’ linebackers and knowing...
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Philadelphia has “officially entered the playoff conversation”

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... The Eagles have officially entered the playoff conversation. With their win over New Orleans, they now have a 40% chance of making the playoffs, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index. It would have dropped to 11% with a loss, showing the significance of this game. Both sides of the ball have hit its stride. Coach Nick Sirianni’s offense rushed for 175-plus yards for the fourth straight game — their longest streak since the 1950 season, according to the Eagles — while the defense caused three turnovers and played winning football for the third time in four games. The Eagles entered Week 11 with the second-easiest closing schedule in the NFL, and with tiebreakers over the Saints, Falcons and Panthers, they are in good position to make a charge at a wild-card spot.
NFL
Trentonian

Eagles romp Saints to solidify playoff contention

PHILADELPHIA — This isn’t the way the Eagles drew it up. Who plans to lose five of the first seven games, including all of the home dates, then rally to make the season interesting?. But that’s the script the Eagles are working with under Nick Sirianni and his staff, who...
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles drop a 40-burger on Sean Payton’s Saints, 40 to 29

The Philadelphia Eagles are 5-6 after beating the New Orleans Saints on Sunday! Final score: 40 to 29. The Birds have dominated lesser quarterbacks all season long and that trend continued against Trevor Siemian. The Saints couldn’t get much going against Jonathan Gannon’s defense, especially early on. New Orleans went on a little run late in the game that cut the lead to 11 points but it wasn’t enough.
NFL
#Panthers#Seahawks#The Eagles#American Football#The Tampa Bay Bucs#Washington Football Team#Jaguars#Bills#Cowboys#Giants#Raiders#Nfl Draft#Lions#Chargers#Nfc
Philadelphia Sports Nation

Somehow, Someway, The Eagles playoff hopes are still alive.

After a great 40-29 win over the New Orleans Aints, the Eagles have improved to 5-6 on the season. The Eagles are just one game behind the Saints and the Vikings in the NFC Wild Card race heading into week 12. Thankfully for the Eagles they play the Giants next week with a chance to be back at .500. The Saints take on the Bills next week which could result in a loss. If the Eagles win and the Saints lose, that puts them in the wild card spot.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts say the Eagles’ identity is “being nasty”

That’s the question that was often raised during the Philadelphia Eagles’ struggles earlier this season. Given tempered expectations, it wasn’t totally shocking or disappointing that they didn’t look like a dominant team. But it was frustrating to not be able to see what they were at least attempting to do.
NFL
Delaware County Daily Times

Shaky ride turning into playoff race for Eagles

PHILADELPHIA — This isn’t the way the Eagles drew it up. Who plans to lose five of the first seven games, including all of the home dates, then rally to make the season interesting?. But that’s the script the Eagles are working with under Nick Sirianni and his staff, who...
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Nick Sirianni talks importance of Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson to the OL and run game

Eagles’ head coach Nick Sirianni spoke to reporters on Monday afternoon, and in addition to some injury updates, he talked a bit about T.J. Edwards and why they’re happy to have him around for another year. He also talked about the importance of Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson in the run game, and how run game coordinator Jeff Stoutland helps them prepare.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles Rookie Report Card: Landon Dickerson keeps shining

The Eagles mauled the Saints yesterday and made a statement as the team moved to 5-6 on the season. The win was a team effort, but it was hard to see it happening without some key contributions from the rookies. DeVonta Smith: B+. While the gameplan clearly prioritized pounding the...
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Nick Sirianni admits he got too conservative with his play calling in Eagles vs. Saints game

Eagles’ head coach Nick Sirianni spoke to reporters following the team’s big win over the Saints on Sunday, and talked about his big takeaway from the game, his message to Miles Sanders following the two fumbles, and why JJ Arcega-Whiteside’s 23-yard catch will be the team’s play of the game. He also admitted that he got too conservative once they had a big lead, letting New Orleans make their way back into the matchup.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Jalen Hurts has the NFL’s highest QBR over the last five weeks

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Hurts now has eight rushing touchdowns, which leads all NFL quarterbacks. He’s the first Eagles QB to ever rush for three touchdowns in a game — something Mike Vick and Donovan McNabb didn’t even do. Hurts now has the most explosive plays of any QB this season. He also has the highest QBR in the league over the last five weeks.
NFL

