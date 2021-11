Next week on FBI: International season 1 episode 7, there’s going to be another crossover event! While it won’t be the same sort of epic one like what we saw in the premiere, you will be able to see Julian McMahon from FBI: Most Wanted make an appearance. That just helps when it comes to the immersion of this world; it makes sense that different parts of the Bureau would collaborate with one another. Sure, it’s not something that is going to happen at every possible moment, but if we can get it here and there, isn’t that something to celebrate?

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO