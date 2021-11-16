ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Germany: Islamic extremist motive possible in train attack

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors say they are no longer ruling out an Islamic extremist motive in a knife attack on a train earlier this...

Extremist attack in Burkina Faso kills at least 20

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Burkina Faso’s security minister says an attack by jihadis on a gendarme post in northern Burkina Faso has killed at least 19 officers and one civilian. Minister of Security Maxime Kone said on state television Sunday’s attack took place in Inata town in Soum province, near Burkina Faso’s border with Mali. Kone told The Associated Press via text message that the death toll was “provisional” and likely to rise. The attack is the latest in a series of violent incidents across the conflict-riddled nation, which has been overrun by jihadi groups linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State for more than five years. Violence by the groups has killed thousands and displaced more than 1.4 million people.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Metalworkers, police clash in Spain amid inflation protest

MADRID (AP) — Metalworkers and police have clashed in southern Spain at the end of a protest march to demand that wages rise in line with the country’s surging inflation rate. Police used rubber bullets to disperse protestors who tried to erect barricades across streets in the city of Cádiz on Tuesday. The demonstration marked the eighth straight day of protests and coincided with a strike affecting the whole province of Cádiz in support of the metalworkers. The inflation rate in Spain has risen to its highest in years, driven up by energy costs. In October, it stood at 5.5%. That has infuriated many people whose wages have stagnated.
PROTESTS
Iraqi baby buried as death toll in EU-Belarus crisis grows

BOHONIKI, Poland (AP) — A Polish imam recited prayers over the tiny white casket of an unborn Iraqi boy — the latest life claimed as thousands of migrants from the Middle East have tried to slip into the European Union and found their path cut off by soldiers in the forests of Poland and Belarus. The imam said in Islam, a fetus after four months is considered a human being and buried as one. There is no exact toll among those who since the summer have traveled to Belarus and then sought to cross into Poland, Lithuania or Latvia, the three EU countries on the eastern edge of the bloc. The EU considers the migration “hybrid warfare” waged by the authoritarian government of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.
EUROPE
Liverpool hospital blast declared terrorist attack but ‘motive unclear’

The man who died in the blast made the improvised explosive device. The Prime Minister will host an urgent Cobra meeting after the Remembrance Sunday car explosion outside a Liverpool hospital was declared by police to have been a terrorist attack. Downing Street said Boris Johnson would lead the committee,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Christian Man in Indonesia Attacked by Islamic Radicals

11/18/2021 Indonesia (International Christian Concern) – An attack on a Christian man in Indonesia took place at the end of October, but only surfaced in recent days. The man is a member of the Protestant Huria Batak Church (HKBP) in Amansari, in the district of Karawang, East Java, Indonesia. The...
RELIGION
‘I lost everything’: Guadeloupe riots overtake COVID protest

LE GOSIER, Guadeloupe (AP) — Residents in the Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, an overseas territory of France, expressed dismay Sunday after protests against COVID-19 restrictions erupted into rioting and looting for the third day in a row, prompting French authorities to send in police special forces. Road blockades by protesters made traveling across the island […]
PROTESTS
Slovakia proposes lockdown amid record infection surge

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s leaders have proposed a national lockdown as hospitals across the European Union country are hitting their limits amid a record surge of coronavirus infections. Inspired by neighboring Austria, the government is to discuss a lockdown for everyone — vaccinated and unvaccinated alike — on Wednesday. President Zuzana Caputova says “it’s an unpopular measure, but absolutely unavoidable.” Prime Minister Eduard Heger says it’s necessary to act “immediately.” His coalition government is mulling a two or three week lockdown. Slovakia reported a record 9,171 new virus cases on Friday, surpassing the previous record set only days earlier. The Slovak president toured Bratislava University Hospital on Tuesday, saying what she saw “was tragic.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Interpol holds meeting in Istanbul to elect new president

ISTANBUL (AP) — Interpol is holding its General Assembly in Istanbul to discuss security threats and to hold a closely watched election for the international policing body’s new leadership. The election for a president is being followed especially closely since the body’s first-ever Chinese president, Meng Hongwei, vanished on a return trip to China in 2018. The vote is also the subject of added controversy because representatives from China and the United Arab Emirates are bidding for top posts. Critics contend that their countries would use Interpol’s global reach to apprehend exiled dissidents and even political opponents at home. The vote is scheduled to be held on Thursday.
POLITICS
Central European nations back Poland in migration dispute

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The leaders of three Central European countries on Tuesday expressed their support for Poland in an ongoing migration crisis on its eastern border with Belarus. Following talks in Budapest, the prime ministers of Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia all urged the European Union to provide assistance to Poland in securing its border. Thousands of migrants in recent weeks have tried to enter Poland, an EU member, through its eastern neighbor Belarus. The EU has accused Belarus’ authoritarian leader, Alexander Lukashenko, of manufacturing the crisis in an effort to destabilize the bloc. Poland’s Prime Minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, said Tuesday that fewer migrants were now arriving in Belarus thanks to his country’s talks with leaders in Iraq, Kurdistan, Turkey and elsewhere.
IMMIGRATION
She told the truth about Wuhan. Now she is near death in a Chinese prison.

China committed one act of barbarity when it prosecuted the citizen journalist Zhang Zhan for her revealing look at Wuhan in the first stages of what became a global pandemic. Ms. Zhang was sentenced in December to four years in prison on the specious charge of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” which China uses to suffocate free speech. Now her health has deteriorated, and relatives say she is near death. China will compound the barbarity unless it sets her free and saves her life.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Putin Allegedly Stops All Gas Deliveries, Cuts Supplies Which the European Union Interpreted as Weaponization of Energy

The European Union accuses Vladimir Putin of shutting gas deliveries and cutting supplies drastically, viewed as a sinister move by energy-hungry nations. Once again, Russia is accused of making a big move against Europe via gas and non-renewable energy supplies before these demands to increase energy reserves were put down. Even US President Joe Biden felt the crunch when he asked OPEC nations to help increase the supplies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The $5 billion hoard of metal the world wants but can’t have

On an industrial park about an hour’s drive toward the South China Sea coast from Ho Chi Minh City sit giant mounds of raw metal shrouded in black tarpaulin. Stretching a kilometer in length, the much-coveted hoard could be worth about $5 billion at current prices. In the esoteric world...
INDUSTRY
Biden angry after teen cleared of shootings

US President Joe Biden has said he is angry after a teenager who shot dead two men during racial unrest last year in Wisconsin was cleared by a court. The president expressed dismay at the verdict in a written statement although earlier he said he stood by the jury. Kyle...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Capitol rioter sentenced to prison refuses to apologise, saying remorse is a ‘thought crime’

A woman convicted of her role in the 6 January riot at the US Capitol says she has no regrets about her role in the attempted insurrection by supporters of former president Donald Trump as she prepares to go to prison.Jenna Ryan told WFAA in Dallas that she is preparing herself for her time in prison. Ryan was sentenced to 60 days in prison for the Class B misdemeanor of parading, demonstrating or picketing inside a Capitol building. “I’m watching all the YouTube videos on how prison is, how to go to prison, what to do,” she said. She also...
PROTESTS

