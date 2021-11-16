ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

A sunny and warmer Tuesday

By Damon Singleton
WDSU
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcross the Atlantic Basin, while there are some areas of disturbed weather, there are no areas of disturbed weather with the potential to become tropical systems. Hurricane season ends at the end of November. High pressure to the east of the area will continue to promote onshore flow...

www.wdsu.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc27.com

Winter Outlook 2021-22: First Snowfall Not Far Away

After a dead quiet 2020, last winter finally brought us some snow! Most of the snow fell in Mid-December and February, with no snow in March for the first time since 2012. Last year, we were in a weak to moderate La Nina winter, which is when water temperatures in the central pacific are cooler than normal. The same pattern will persist this winter…so does that mean a similar winter to last year? In some ways, yes! A big part of our winter outlook is looking at previous years with similar conditions in the fall. We call that analog forecasting. These are the years we ended up with when accounting for trends with La Nina, water temperatures over the northern and eastern pacific, and polar vortex strength. In most of these years, snowfall was actually pretty close to normal, along with overall precipitation. None of these years featured a historic snowstorm, and temperatures in most years averaged slightly above normal, a good sign for those not exactly wanting a blockbuster winter.
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sela
Laist.com

Warm And Windy Weather Expected on Thanksgiving

LAist relies on your reader support, not paywalls. Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today. This year's Thanksgiving won't be the hottest on record — that was in 2017 when temperatures hit 91 degrees — but the National Weather Service says it will be warm and windy.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Big Warmup Tuesday, But Thanksgiving Will Be A Cold One

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’ll be a roller coaster of a week weather-wise, with a cool start followed by a warmup before temperatures drop again on Thanksgiving. Overnight lows will be around average early Tuesday, but temperatures will jump to the upper 40s as the day rolls on — and the Twin Cities may even hit 50 degrees. Unfortunately, the wind will make it feel a bit cooler. (credit: CBS) Wednesday will start off mild and reach the lower 40s, but wind shifts coming from the northwest will usher in cold air. Thanksgiving Day will also be cold and breezy, with highs in the upper 20s and lows in the teens. Fortunately, there are no storms in sight, and roads will be in great condition for holiday travel. Things will warm up slightly Friday, and temperatures will stay mild through the weekend.   More On WCCO.com: Thousands Of Drivers Refusing To Pull Over For Police; ‘U’ Research Suggests Reasons For Uptick Kitchen Window Closing In Minneapolis After 35 Years In Business ‘People Lined Up Out The Doors And They’re Sick’: COVID Patient Bottleneck Has Many Minnesotans Desperate COVID In Minnesota: Nat’l Guard Arrives As Hospitals Are Overrun With COVID Cases
MINNESOTA STATE
WDSU

A chilly Tuesday

Below average temperatures on Tuesday as those northerly winds continue to bring cold dry air into SELA. The next cold front arrives late on Thanksgiving Day. That front will bring a chance of rain but not until the evening hours. The front will also bring much cooler temperatures on Friday and below average temperatures through the weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KFOR

Extreme Fire Danger Tuesday

Tuesday will be mild and windy with highs nearing 70 degrees. Strong south winds and dry air will result in high fire danger, especially out west. Lows will drop to the upper 40s with a strong south wind tonight. Tomorrow will be cloudy, mild and windy with highs in the upper 60s. A cold front arrives late Wednesday, sparking scattered showers and a few storms. The front and rain will move out of the state by early Wednesday. A strong north wind will follow and highs on Thanksgiving will only climb to the 40s with rapidly clearing skies.
ENVIRONMENT
WNEM

Sunny Tuesday, mild Wednesday, rain & snow chances for Thanksgiving

Good Tuesday afternoon! We hope you're having a great start to the week. Perhaps it's your last workday before a long holiday weekend!. Sunshine returns with temperatures becoming a bit more tolerable the next few days as well, with minimal issues with travel. That could be a different story during...
ENVIRONMENT
KSNB Local4

Warmer Tuesday

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Well above average temperatures are in the forecast for Tuesday. A cold front arrives late Tuesday night into Wednesday which will lead to a chilly Thanksgiving. Precipitation chances are looking very slim through the end of the week. An upper level ridge will build into the...
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

"Warmer Wind" for Tuesday

The temperatures are on the rise for Tuesday. A strong wind from the south is bringing in that surge of temperatures. After starting in the 20s, the afternoon should return to the upper 40s and low 50s! The wind will make things feel a bit cooler though. Still... temps are coming in about 10-15° above average.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS 46

FORECAST: Sunny, 50s in Atlanta Tuesday

Expect plenty of sunshine in Atlanta Tuesday with afternoon temperatures in the mid 50s. Tuesday's low was 32° in Atlanta, which is the coldest since Feb. 20! It'll remain chilly for the rest of the day with similar temperatures Wednesday morning. It'll stay dry through Thanksgiving with highs back in...
ATLANTA, GA
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: Sunny, chilly, and windy today, Warmer by Thanksgiving

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast. *** Freeze Warning for Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Currituck from 11 PM Tuesday to 8 AM Wednesday. These locations could see the first freeze of the season. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Sunny,...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
vandaliaradio.com

Sunny & Warmer today, Warmer and windy on Wednesday

We will be sunny and warmer for today. We’ll see sunny skies for today with a high of 47. Then, mostly clear skies for tonight with a low of 36. We’re looking at partly sunny skies on Wednesday with a high of 56. It will be windy with winds gusting out of the south at better than 35 miles per hour.
ENVIRONMENT
WKRG

Cool and Sunny Tuesday

Most are starting off chilly with temperatures in the 40’s and mostly clear skies. We will see tons of sunshine today, but with cooler air still filtering in, most will stay in the 50’s for most of today. Some may hit in the 60 degree mark. Tonight will be another...
MOBILE, AL
knopnews2.com

Fire concerns for the day on Tuesday, otherwise sunny and warm

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)-SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP) - Our temperatures will continue to climb in the upper 60s to low 70s with sunny to mostly sunny conditions, with winds of 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 30 to 40 mph. With it being dry and the winds across the region, this leads to the increase threat of fire concerns across the northern portions of the region. These portions are under a Red Flag Warning effective 11 a.m. Tuesday CST until 6 p.m. Tuesday CST. Burning trash and discarding cigarettes outside are not recommended in the pink shaded region.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
WBKO

More Sunshine and Warmer Tuesday

Sunshine and cold Friday, seasonable and cloudy for the weekend!. We've got rain on the way this weekend, but not before dry and seasonable conditions on Saturday - perfect for Hilltoppers football!. Cold end to the week, but we stay sunny!. Updated: Nov. 19, 2021 at 9:51 AM CST. Friday...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy