The Best Burrito in Iowa is Over Two-Feet Long [PHOTO]

Attention, Marionites! A new breakfast and lunch destination has just opened its doors to customers!. This morning while scrolling through the Deetz - Let's Support Local Facebook page, I came across a post about a new restaurant in Marion that is officially open for business. It's called Morning Story and it's located at 2931 7th Avenue in the same strip mall as Domino’s and Arby’s. After doing a little research online, I discovered that the restaurant is actually based out of Colorado! There are currently two locations there, one in Denver and one in Arvada. The Marion location is the third Morning Story restaurant and the only one outside of the state. The Facebook page reads:

MARION, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO