Health

Study Suggests a Better Blood Thinner Could Be Near

US News and World Report
 7 days ago

TUESDAY, Nov. 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- For decades, doctors have struggled with the fact that the benefit of any blood-thinning pill came with the added risk of excess bleeding. Now, an experimental anti-clotting pill called milvexian has been found to be effective in patients who had knee replacement...

www.usnews.com

US News and World Report

Years of Blood Thinners After Stenting Might Not Be Necessary

Years of Blood Thinners After Stenting Might Not Be Necessary. TUESDAY, Nov. 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Folks who've had a clogged artery reopened probably can stop taking blood thinners sooner than previously thought, a new study argues. Patients are regularly prescribed blood thinners for a year or more after...
HEALTH
North Dallas Gazette

Blood thinners may prevent cognitive decline in older patients with atrial fibrillation

(American Heart Association) The anticoagulant medication dabigatran yielded similar results to warfarin for the prevention of cognitive decline in older adults with atrial fibrillation after two years of treatment, according to late-breaking research presented recently at the American Heart Association’s Scientific Sessions 2021. Atrial fibrillation is the most common cardiac...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
staradvertiser.com

Kidney disease overdiagnosed, study suggests

If the public has learned anything about medicine during the COVID-19 pandemic, it is that science is constantly evolving. New findings can change how experts define a given illness, as well as how they diagnose, prevent and treat it. Such is the case, a new study suggests, with chronic kidney...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Mashed

Throw Your Eggs Away Immediately If You Notice This

There are a lot of normal variations in egg appearance, from the color and thickness of the shell to the brightness and consistency of the yolk and white inside. Most of these differences are nothing to worry about and are caused by outside factors, like the type of chicken the egg came from, what the hen was fed, the temperature where it was laid, and so on, per NC State.
AGRICULTURE
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
