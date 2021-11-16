ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NetEase Restarts Hong Kong IPO of Music Streaming Business Cloud Village

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (Reuters) - NetEase Inc has re-started the Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) of its music streaming business Cloud Village, company filings showed on Tuesday, a deal two sources said is aimed at raising about $500 million by year-end. The flotation was shelved in August as global...

www.usnews.com

#Ipo#Hong Kong#Netease Restarts#Reuters#Netease Inc#Chinese#The Didi Global Inc Ipo#Cloud Village Inc#Tencent#Alibaba Group Holdings#Baidu Inc#General Atlantic#Boyu Capital
