Seabed Rock May Have Caused Holes in Estonia Ferry That Sank, Officials Say

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Rock on the seabed may have gouged previously unknown holes in the hull of the ferry Estonia, which sank in the Baltic Sea in 1994 with the loss of 852 lives, officials said on Tuesday following a new examination of the wreck. In 1997, an official...

www.usnews.com

