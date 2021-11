This transcript has been edited for clarity. This is Mark Kris from Memorial Sloan Kettering, giving a commentary on a meeting I attended a few days ago. Every year, oncologists, mainly medical oncologists from the New York metro area, get together for a conference. As part of the conference, we have a session on challenging cases, where six doctors present what they thought were challenging cases they'd seen in the past year. What struck me this year was that four of those six cases were patients with EGFR-mutant cancers. More and more for thoracic oncologists, people with EGFR-mutant disease are some of our most challenging. Why is that?

